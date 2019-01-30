Driver cited in crash of water truck near Lakewood Ranch

A water tanker overturned on its way to Interstate 75 this morning at University Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Driver Gasper Hajdaraj, 29, of Belleair Bluffs was cited for careless driving in the 7:22 a.m. crash.

The Highway Patrol reported the truck was eastbound in the left-turn only lane of University Parkway when it entered the ramp to northbound Interstate 75 from the diverging diamond interchange. According to a report, the truck took the left turn to the ramp too quickly, left the road and overturned in the grass without involving other vehicles.

Minor injuries were reported.