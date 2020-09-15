Dr. Harvey W Neitlich

July 25, 1936 - September 7, 2020

Dr. Harvey Neitlich, son of Effie and Theodore Neitlich from Boston, MA, passed away peacefully at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston on the evening of September 7th with his wife by his side.

Dr. Neitlich grew up in Mattapan, attending Boston Latin School, then Harvard University. Upon graduating he attended Tufts University School of Medicine. He completed his internship at Maimonides hospital in Brooklyn, New York, where he met his wife of 56 years, Nurse Janet Kestenman Neitlich. He knew from the first time they met that she would be the woman he would marry. He then served as a captain in the United States Army in Maryland during the Vietnam War.

Upon completing his service in the Unites States Army, he did his residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in oncology at Boston University Medical Center. He chose oncology as his career path, ultimately practicing oncology and hematology in Brockton, Massachusetts for more than 40 years, and culminating as the chief of oncology at Brockton Hospital. He was dedicated to each and every patient and treated each patient as if they were family. He was known for his winsome smile, his sparkling blue eyes, and compassionate bedside manner with both patients and their loved ones. He had a steadfast approach to caring for his patients doing whatever it took to fight for their success.

Dr. Neitlich had a passion for travel and went around the world with his wife, as well as often times with his children and even grandchildren. He had a thirst for knowledge and was rarely seen without a book or kindle at his fingertips. He enjoyed multiple book clubs and bridge groups. He loved intellectual conversations but never imparted his beliefs upon anyone. He never over spoke, but whatever he said was always full of meaning. He ultimately retired to Southwest Florida from Massachusetts so he and his wife could be near his children and grandchildren.

He loved tennis for most of his life, and then he took up golf, which he played often with his grandkids, along with chess and fishing. He exercised his entire life and passed that passion on to all three of his children. He even took up piano the past few years, refusing to ever stop expanding his mind and experiences. He was a dedicated family man, and was never too busy for his children, wife, or friends. He was passionate about sports, especially the Patriots and Red Sox. He always inspired everyone he met with his bright smile and charismatic nature. He was fiercely intelligent, dryly funny, and loyal, compassionate, kind and incredibly humble.

Harvey leaves behind in sadness, his wife, Janet and his three grown children, Andrew (married to Elena), Lori (married to Dr. Andrew Cutler) and Julie, as well as eight grandchildren, Noah, Maxwell, Jackson, Seth, Jocelyn, Nicolas, Samuel and Willow. He loved his children and grandchildren and talked with them often. He made special efforts to get to know each of them, spend time with them, and encourage them to be the best people they could be. He also was a wonderful friend, and cherished lifelong relationships that became extended family. He will be sorely missed by everyone who was lucky enough to get to know him.

SERVICE:

There will be a memorial service in his honor. Please contact Toale Brothers for more information.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to your favorite charity. Dr. Neitlich supported many different charities throughout his life, and would encourage others to do the same.