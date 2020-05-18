Downtown Sarasota murals tell heroic story

It’s not a donated meal or a drive-by parade or a crate of handmade masks, but the latest nod to medical professionals and first responders in Sarasota stands out on its own two stories tall.

Artist Karen Chandle was commissioned recently to create a pair of murals on the Sugar Suites building, 1717 Second St. to honor those caring for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.

The twin murals, of a surgical masked man and a woman, were undertaken on April 28. An official unveiling took place May 15.

“It is our hope that this collaborative project will convey our sincere gratitude to our local healthcare professionals,” said Jim Shirley, executive director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County.