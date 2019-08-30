Doris Franklin Stelzer,

the quintessential friend and lady

It is with much sadness that the family of Doris Stelzer announces her passing on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was 96 years old.

Her husband of 51 years, George P. Stelzer, died in February of 1996.

Doris was born in Davenport, Iowa and moved with her family to Birmingham, Michigan where she grew up loving academics and dance. She graduated from Dennison University where she met George.

After George came back from WWII, they moved to George’s hometown, Urbana, Ohio where they raised their two sons, David and Bruce. Doris was a fixture in the social scene and rooted for Ohio State football for over 20 years.

“Doris became very active in the Sarasota area volunteering and serving on many community boards. She helped create the Ringling School of Art and Design Library Association.”

They moved to Sarasota, Florida after George’s retirement to start a new phase of their life on Longboat Key. Doris became very active in the Sarasota area volunteering and serving on many community boards. She helped create the Ringling School of Art and Design Library Association. As President of the Association she led the initiation of the Town Hall Series of worldwide speakers, which continues today; participated in the groundbreaking of the school’s library and studio building; and celebrated the accreditation of the school by the state.

Doris is survived by her sons, David Stelzer (Marnie) of Keystone, Colorado; Bruce Stelzer (Mary Jo) of Cincinnati, Ohio; her grandchildren, Todd Stelzer (Mariah) of Denver CO; Kristin Morrissey (Brendan) of Cary, North Carolina; Blake Stelzer of Cincinnati, Ohio; Travis Stelzer of Chicago, Illinois; and Dani Stelzer of Nashville, Tennessee; along with three great grandchildren.

A family service will be held at the Oakdale Cemetery Chapel in Urbana, Ohio at 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

DONATIONS:

Memorials may be made to The Ringling College Library Association, PO Box 4071, Sarasota, Florida 34230

(www.rclassociation.org).