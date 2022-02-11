 Skip to main content
Real Estate
Longboat Key Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 7 hours ago

$10 million sale is highest of 2022 on Longboat

Home features 100 feet of beachfront, a two-story library.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

A beachfront estate in Longboat Key with a special feature recently sold for $10.4 million, the highest price in the town this year.   

The Mediterranean-style residence is located at 6211 Gulf of Mexico Drive and was represented by Judy Kepecz-Hays of The Judy Kepecz-Hays Team. The Longboat Key-based team of global luxury specialists is the top-producing affiliated team with Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida, according to a statement. 

The property was listed in November at $10.88 million.

“This is prime property in one of the most exclusive and in-demand luxury markets of the Gulf Coast. You’re surrounded by the sound of the waves, the ocean views and the natural landscape that make this home a perfect and private retreat,” Kepecz-Hays said in the statement. 

The 4,980 square feet of living space features five bedrooms, a six-car garage and a flex room that can accommodate a game room or home gym. The property, adjacent to Longboat Island Chapel, is gated and offers 100 feet of beachfront. Designed in a Mediterranean style, mahogany touches are featured throughout, along with oak floors, custom windows and Spanish tiles. The three-level home delivers beach views from most of the living area.

Beachfront views are stunning from every level.

But what’s most likely the most unusual part of the home is that there’s even a two-story library. 

The Judy Kepecz-Hays Team consists of Kepecz-Hays; her son, Steven Kepecz; and Lori Lawson. The team has more than 60 years of real estate experience, which is proven through its ranking as the region’s top-producing small team affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida.

