$10 million sale is highest of 2022 on Longboat

A beachfront estate in Longboat Key with a special feature recently sold for $10.4 million, the highest price in the town this year.

The Mediterranean-style residence is located at 6211 Gulf of Mexico Drive and was represented by Judy Kepecz-Hays of The Judy Kepecz-Hays Team. The Longboat Key-based team of global luxury specialists is the top-producing affiliated team with Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida, according to a statement.

The property was listed in November at $10.88 million.

Read more: Longboat's 2021 prices were top of the market

“This is prime property in one of the most exclusive and in-demand luxury markets of the Gulf Coast. You’re surrounded by the sound of the waves, the ocean views and the natural landscape that make this home a perfect and private retreat,” Kepecz-Hays said in the statement.

The 4,980 square feet of living space features five bedrooms, a six-car garage and a flex room that can accommodate a game room or home gym. The property, adjacent to Longboat Island Chapel, is gated and offers 100 feet of beachfront. Designed in a Mediterranean style, mahogany touches are featured throughout, along with oak floors, custom windows and Spanish tiles. The three-level home delivers beach views from most of the living area.

But what’s most likely the most unusual part of the home is that there’s even a two-story library.

The Judy Kepecz-Hays Team consists of Kepecz-Hays; her son, Steven Kepecz; and Lori Lawson. The team has more than 60 years of real estate experience, which is proven through its ranking as the region’s top-producing small team affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida.