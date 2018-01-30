District 72 special election guide

Here are the key facts to prepare yourself to cast your vote in the Feb. 13 District 72 special election.

What is this election for?: The election is for the Florida House of Representatives District 72 seat. Former Rep. Alex Miller resigned in September and it has been vacant since then. The winner will join the Florida House with the 2018 legislative session already in progress.

Where is District 72?: District 72 covers parts of Sarasota and Sarasota County, including all of Siesta Key.

Who is running?: Republican James Buchanan, Libertarian Alison Foxall and Democrat Margaret Good. Find out more about the candidates here.

Who can vote?: Only registered voters who reside within House District 72 are eligible to vote in the election. If you are unsure about your registration status, or about whether you live within the district boundaries, call the elections office at 941-861-8619 before heading out to vote.

Is it too late to register to vote in this election if I have not already?: Yes, the deadline to register was Jan. 13.

Where can I get a sample ballot?: Sample ballots have been mailed to households in District 72. Eligible voters may also view or download their sample ballots at the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections website.

ID requirement In order to cast a ballot, voters must present one of the following at their polling place: - Current Florida driver license - Florida ID card - U.S. passport - Debit or credit card - Military ID - Student ID - Retirement center ID - Neighborhood association ID - Public assistance ID - Veteran health ID - A concealed carry permit - Government employee ID

How to I request a vote-by-mail ballot?: All eligible voters may request a vote-by-mail ballot by calling 941-861-8618 or by email to [email protected]. Please include your date of birth and the address to which you would like the ballot mailed. Requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by 5 p.m. on February 7. Marked vote-by-mail ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must be received by the elections office no later than 7 p.m.on election day to be counted.

Are there any early voting sites?: Three early voting sites are open to all eligible voters beginning Saturday, February 3 through Saturday, February 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily:

- The elections office in the Sarasota County Terrace Building (101 S Washington Blvd # 7)

- North Sarasota Library (2801 Newtown Blvd)

- Westfield Sarasota Square Mall (8201 S Tamiami Trail)

Where do I find my polling place?: You can find your polling place through the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections website.

How long are polling places open on election day?: Polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 13.

What do I need to bring to the polls?: Voters must present valid and current photo and signature ID upon check-in during early voting and on election day. If you do not produce ID, you will be offered a provisional ballot.