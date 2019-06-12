Dick Vitale has 80 reasons to celebrate

Lakewood Ranch’s Dick Vitale, an ESPN basketball sportscaster and former NBA coach, can add another “win” to his resume.

He turned 80 June 9.

“I can’t believe it — 80 years old,” Vitale said. “I feel like 20 and act like 12. And then reality sets in when I look in the mirror. As one of my favorites of all time, Frank Sinatra, sang, ‘Young at Heart,’ baby!”

Vitale, who spends much of his time raising money for pediatric cancer research, planned to celebrate his big birthday with friends, family and colleagues with a party at Selby Botanical Gardens June 13.