Diane Margaret Lewis

1938-2019

Diane Margaret Doyle Lewis, age 81, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019. Diane was born April 19, 1938 in Newark, New York.

Diane’s past endeavors include volunteering at TideWell Hospice and guidance and counseling for the Breast Cancer Survivors. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and GG.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert; loving children, Rob Lewis (Harriett), Jeff Lewis (Stacey), both of Sarasota and Amy Jean Southall (Paul), of Brooksville, FL; cherished grandchildren, David Lewis (Heidi), Matthew Lewis (Betsy), both of Sarasota, FL, Mary Kate Cerven (Jeff), of Parrish, FL, Bradley Lewis (Elaine), of Burbank, CA, Benjamin and Stephen Southall, both of Brooksville, FL and three great grandchildren, Mason, Carter and Noah. She is also survived by several cousins including, Donald Cook of Bradenton, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to TideWell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.

PALLBEARERS:

David Lewis, Pallbearer

Benjamin Southall, Pallbearer

Donald Cook, Pallbearer

Matthew Lewis, Pallbearer

Stephen Southall, Pallbearer

Paul Southall, Pallbearer

Bradley Lewis, Pallbearer

Jeff Cerven, Pallbearer

SERVICE:

A funeral service will begin at 2 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236.

DONATIONS:

