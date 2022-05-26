Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House headed to Lakewood Ranch

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House will fill the final anchor restaurant opening in Waterside Place, it announced Thursday by Lakewood Ranch Commercial Realty.

The release describes Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House as an "upscale causal dining experience" that offers seafood such as hog fish, black grouper, snapper, oysters and a "chill seafood tower."

Signature cocktails and an expansive wine list also will be offered. The restaurant will have both inside and outside dining and bars and will offer lake views. The restaurant will open sometime in 2023.

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House is part of a chain that has three locations in Naples, Fort Myers and Marco Island. It is owned by parent company Phelan, which operates Pincher's, Texas Tony's Rib and BrewHouse, The Bay House Restaurant, Phuzzy's BoatShack and the Island Crab Company.

Lakewood Ranch Commercial also announced three other new tenants for Waterside Place: Monkee's at Waterside, Florida Provisions Co. and Tim's Wine Market.

According to the release, Monkee's is an upscale women's boutique that specializes in shoes, clothing and accessories. The chain store, operated in 12 states, also has a store in Sarasota.

Florida Provisions Co., in a new retail and bar concept that will feature clothing, flip flops, sunglass and fishing gear along with local foods and hot sauces. The enterprise is being launched by Boaters Republic of St. Petersburg.

The release described Tim's Wine Market as a family-owned business that will feature handcrafted, small production wines. The company includes four other Florida locations and more than 1,000 wine club members. It will be the first Tim's Wine Market in western Florida.

Companies open for business at Waterside Place include restaurants Kore and Good Liquid Brewing company, Kilwins, 3Form Fitness, Paint Nail Bar, Body Bar Pilates, Lakewood Ranch Medical Group, Smith Law and M/I Homes.

Businesses that have signed leases and are on the way include restaurants Agave Bandido and Osteria 500, along with Marmalade Waterside Boutique, John Cannon Homes, Integrity Sound, Capstan Financial, Shore Rejuvenation Day Spa, Modish Salon, O&A Coffee Supply, CROP Juice, The Yoga Shack, Man Cave for Men, Bay Area Aesthetics, Duck Donuts, Forked at Waterside and Good Liquid Distillery.

“We’re thrilled to expand Waterside Place’s diverse culinary offerings with the opening of Korê Steakhouse and the signing of Deep Lagoon Seafood and Oyster House,” said Kirk Boylston, president of Lakewood Ranch Commercial., in a release “Waterside Place’s large restaurant spaces are fully leased, a testament to the town center’s waterfront appeal and an exciting preview of its transition into a retail, dining, wellness and entertainment hub.”

Waterside Place is situated on a 36-acre peninsula overlooking Kingfisher Lake. It will include an 8-acre park, miles of nature trails, a water splash park and more.