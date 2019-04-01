David Bolger

1932-2018

David F. Bolger, 86, of Longboat Key, Florida and Ridgewood, NJ passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 29th, 2018.

David was born on August 12, 1932 in Alliquippa, Pennsylvania to John Theodore & Coby Bunge Bolger. David was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and an Air Force Veteran and served as Chairman of Bolger and Company for forty one years. He is survived by his Loving Children Betsie (Jon) Bolger-Mott, John (Megan) Bolger, J.T. (Bevin) Bolger and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his twin sister Barbara (William) Collett, Sister Betty Fleming, and Brother Daniel (Linda) Bolger and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents and his brother Bill.

DONATIONS:

Donations to West Bergen Mental Health, Valley Hospital, or the Women’s Club of Ridgewood would be appreciated.