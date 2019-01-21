Critic’s Picks: SaraSolo 2019

Yes, it’s that time of year again. SaraSolo Productions is launching its annual celebration of the individual performer at the Crocker Memorial Church. The solitary shows happen from Jan. 26-27 and Feb. 2-3. There are 16 shows in all, not counting their “Betwixt Week” workshops at The Starlite Room. If you live a life of leisure, by all means see them all. I’ll try to see as many as I can. But these are the shows I don’t plan to miss …

Saturday, Jan. 26 • 1 p.m.

Glenn Schudel’s “Asides” or “My Life With Will”

Glenn Schudel will perform “Asides” or “My Life With Will.” Courtesy photo

Schudel shares his recollections of taking Shakespeare on the road. This long strange trip involved three vans, twenty-six states, and a tour manager on the verge of a nervous breakdown. You want to be in show business? This is what you’re in for. Shakespeare himself can’t protect you from Murphy’s Law.

Sunday, Jan. 27 • 1 p.m.

Hendrik Morsman’s “Magic Flute”

Hendrik Morsman stars in “Magic Flute.” Courtesy photo

Hendrik Morsman’s performance isn’t mostly Mozart—it’s all Mozart, although a tad condensed. Morsman retools “The Magic Flute” as a one-man opera. Along with telling the story with the help of puppets, he’s a one-man band, singing and playing the flute and alto sax. Be sure to bring the children in your life. They’ll probably grow up to be legendary musicians.

Sunday, Jan. 27 • 5 p.m.

Matthew McGee’s “Waltzing Matilda”

IF YOU GO SaraSolo 2019 When: Jan. 26-27 and Feb. 2-3 Where: Crocker Church, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail Tickets: $17 per show (Available online or at door) Veterans and students: $10 • Children under 12: free. Info: Call 479-8084 or visit www.sarasolo.org

McGee performs, backed up by Michael Raabe on piano. This one-man show finds humor in a painful topic — homophobia. The bullies of McGee’s childhood christened him “Waltzing Matilda.” Instead of rejecting his redneck roots, he celebrates the honky-tonk legacy of Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, and other country music legends. Behind the laughter, McGee’s point is clear. When life gives you lemons, make stand-up comedy.

Saturday, Feb. 2 • 7 p.m.

James Rayfield’s “Charles Lindbergh: A Life In Flight”

James Rayfield stars in "Charles Lindbergh: A Life In Flight.” Courtesy photo

Chris Jackson embodies America’s most beloved and controversial aviator in Rayfield’s one-person play. Was Lindbergh a man with the right stuff—or a closet fascist? This one-man show traces Lindbergh’s flight path, from his days on the America First Committee, to the kidnapping of his child, to the famous flight that made his name a legend.

Sunday, Feb. 3 • 5 p.m.

Kuniko Yamamoto’s “Oh, Origami!”

Kuniko Yamamoto stars in "Oh, Origami!” Courtesy photo

According to Japanese legend, your wish will come true if you fold 1,000 origami cranes. The legend unfolds in the life of Kuniko. She wishes for her dead uncle to come back to life. That wish doesn’t come true—but other wishes do, in an amazing story of survival and a love of nature as big as our planet.

That’s just a sample, folks. For the big picture, be sure to check out the SaraSolo website. And check out as many shows as you can. You won’t be alone.