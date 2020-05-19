The town of Longboat Key is working to repair a water main break in Country Club Shores.

A tweet from the town said the water main break is on Bogey Lane.

According to a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post from the town, residents in the area of Country Club Shores from Putting Green Lane to Halyard Lane may experience little to no water pressure because of a 10-inch water main break.

“Our teams are working diligently to perform necessary repairs,” the post reads. “However, water service will be out for an undermined amount of time. If a boil water notice needs to go into effect, signs will be placed along the neighborhood streets in addition to door hangers. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding if you are in the impacted area.”

Note: This story will be updated when more information becomes available.