Craig Howard Wheeler

1950-2019

Craig Howard Wheeler died peacefully at home surrounded by his family in Longboat Key, Florida on September 28, 2019 at the age of 68.

Craig is survived by his wife Dani, sons Tait, Tyler and grandson Mason from Longboat Key, Florida in addition to his brothers Charles from Virginia and Robert from California. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Barbara Wheeler and brother Terry.

Craig was born on December 29, 1950 in Detroit Michigan. He served his country in the Navy after high school. Upon his return from the service, he continued his education at San Diego State earning a masters in business.

His relentless determination, intelligence and desire to live the best life possible led to many successes in his life. Craig worked in the pharmaceutical business and started his own company Dura Pharmaceuticals and WE Pharmaceuticals with his business partner. He retired to Florida to enjoy the warm weather. Craig enjoyed taking his family and friends out on his boat. His passion for family and friends was evident in the way he lived his life, always there for the ones he loved. He was an avid sports fan supporting the Detroit Lions, Redwings and Tigers.

As Craig would say, “The moral to the story is” a celebration of his life is scheduled for November 10th at 1:00 pm at their home. All are welcome to attend this “casual” celebration of his life, “As it should be”, “Sea ya”.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE:

Sunday, November 10th, 1:00 pm