Cove Terrace home sells for $2,995,000

A home in Coral Cove tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Thomas Blankenship and Georgia Blankenship, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7462 Cove Terrace to Kenneth and Lisa Clark, of Sarasota, for $2,995,000. Built in 2012, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,765 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

One88

Robert Whitehead, of Tierra Verde, sold his Unit 102 condominium at 188 Golden Gate Point to David and Kelly Leadbetter, of Sarasota, for $2.6 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,879 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,499,900 in 2015.

Southpointe Shores

Susan Berman, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7688 Cove Terrace to David and Terri Comalli, of Pittsfield, Mass., for $1.45 million. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,234 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $27,900 in 1976.

Granada

Peter and Heidi Grady sold their home at 1678 Bonita Lane to Marc Young and Kiyomi Contee-Young, of Sarasota, for $1,015,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,442 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $790,000 in 2014.

The Landings

Jason Mashke sold his home at 1650 Landings Blvd. to Leone Levy, of Sarasota, for $1,008,500. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,302 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,000 in 2016.

Condominium on the Bay

Roger and Jacqueline Wickens, of W. Sussex, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 1503 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Ronald and Kelly Simon, of Annapolis, Md., for $650,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $620,000 in 2015.

W.B. Harvard’s

David and Susan Haedicke, of Leamington Spa, United Kingdom, sold their home at 1881 Sixth St. to David Artzerounian and C. Eva Thomson, of S. Hadley, Mass., for $425,000. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,242 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in June.

Alinari

Melvin and Bonni Harner, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 908 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Isabel Alvarez and Martin Wieland, of Sarasota, for $409,900. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $526,000 in 2007.

Golfview

Gretchen Wilson, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2601 Belvoir Blvd. to Beth Lennon, of Sarasota, for $334,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,531 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 1998.

The Landings South

D. Neil Radey, trustee, and Abigail Radey, of New York City, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 1624 Starling Drive to Janet DeAngelo, trustee, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $211,000 in 2015.

Renaissance

Thomas Klauber, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 502 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Svetlana Bichurina and Sergey Poskotin, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2004.

Town & Country Estates

OfferPad (SPVBORROWER11) LLC sold the home at 3326 Austin St. to Gregory Ellison and Cindy Randall, of Sarasota, for $254,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,369 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in June.

SIESTA KEY

House of the Sun

Michael and Mary Johnson, of Sherwood, Wis., sold their Unit 309 condominium at 6518 Midnight Pass Road to Mark and Patricia Pflug, of Ada, Mich., for $660,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2008.

Revised Siesta

Mehdi Lahoti sold the home at 3615 Higel Ave. to FILO LLC for $399,000. Built in 1951, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,550 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $311,800 in October.

Polynesian Gardens

Sam Minsky and Leslie Wilshire sold their Unit M-8 condominium at 1204 Moonmist Circle to Johnathan Zeleznik and Nicole Levine, of Millstone, N.J., for $372,500. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,120 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $337,500 in 2004.

PALMER RANCH

La Vista

Barry and Sandra Sucher, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7635 Calle Facil to Matthew and Lori Lutz, of Bismarck, N.D., for $492,500. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,789 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2015.

The Hamptons

James and Alaina Ray, of Sterling, Va., sold their home at 6262 Sturbridge Court to Xue Ji Zhang and Jie Lin, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2015.

Bouchard Gardens

Betty Perlmutter sold her Unit 101 condominium at 5256 Bouchard Circle to Debby Miedema, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,000 in 2015.

Stoneybrook Veranda Greens North

Frederik and Sharlene Muller sold their Unit 2224 condominium at 9470 High Gate Drive to Dominic Luberto and Carla Luberto, trustees, of Haslett, Mich., for $284,500. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,414 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,000 in 2015.

Wellington Chase

Lori Laurin, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 6395 Sturbridge Court to Rafael and Simone Rizzini, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,246 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2013.

Fairway Woods

Amy Teso, trustee, sold the Unit 1501 condominium at 7688 Fairway Woods Drive to Deborah Hall and Rebecca Cecil, of Sarasota, for $274,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,749 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2014.

OSPREY

Park Trace Estates

Roger and Mary Lou Ribovich, of Osprey, sold their home at 114 Willow Bend Way to Khambath and Jennifer Vichitvongsa, of Osprey, for $492,500. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $306,000 in 2002.

Bay Street Village

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the Unit 104 condominium at 4229 Expedition Way to William and Donna Riley, of Olathe, Kansas, for $251,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,430 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento East

Lynne Massey, of Venice, sold the home at 324 Matisse Circle S. to Nils and Britta Ohlund, of Nacka, Sweden, for $255,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,567 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $16,500 in 1979