Court finds Longboat immune from Longboat Pass lawsuit

Longboat Key will not be held culpable in a lawsuit seeking almost $1 million in damages for harm caused four years ago to the Longboat Pass bridge.

The summary judgment made March 27 by the 12th Judicial Circuit Court found the town immune from a lawsuit filed in 2016 by Tennessee-based infrastructure firm Infrastructure Corporation of America against Longboat Key, its contractors and subcontractors connected to work to replace a water pipe under the bridge.

Spectrum Underground, a Sarasota-based company that had subcontracted T B Landmark Construction to perform the work, had been contracted by the town in 2014 to replace 2,500 feet of pipe that routed drinking water from Manatee County to Longboat Key.

While drilling under the bridge, T B Landmark Construction destabilized sand under the bridge that “resulted in the bridge moving,” according to the complaint filed almost two years ago. This bridge shift cost ICA, which had been contracted by FDOT to maintain the infrastructure, $750,000.

ICA contends the town and its contractors undertook “Abnormally Dangerous Activity,” according to the complaint, when it sought to bore a hole under the bridge — activity that shifted a bascule section of the bridge (those parts that lift when boats need to pass) more than an inch from the roadway.

The infrastructure company also claimed the town showed negligence and should be held liable for physical harm caused to the bridge and, by extension, ICA when it contracted Spectrum Underground to replace the waterline from Manatee County to the Key.

But the town, as a municipality, has been judged immune from the damages. The court found that since the town “did not actually control or substantially participate in the work,” it is not liable for damages caused to ICA, according to the summary judgement.

“This is a great determination in the town’s favor,” said Town Attorney Maggie Mooney-Portale to the Town Commission at its March 28 regular workshop meeting.

ICA’s case against the subcontractors — which includes CDM Smith, the engineering firm contracted to design the project, as well as town’s venture to put all overhead wires undergrounds — remains open to litigation.