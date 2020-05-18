As hurricane season approaches, county leaders are diligently working on a plan for how to safely evacuate and shelter residents in the face of COVID-19, should the need arise.

Typically, residents would be assigned to one of the county’s 11 evacuation shelters. However, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending at least six feet in between people, the county has had to rethink its plan.

The first thing to consider, said Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane said, is whether or not to evacuate. If the county is not calling for a resident’s area to be evacuated, McCrane said they should shelter in place to avoid unnecessary exposure.

In the event of an evacuation, residents are first asked to try to find an alternative to visiting one of the county’s shelters, McCrane said.

“We would ask people to try to stay with friends or family members that have not been affected by COVID-19 outside of the evacuation area,” McCrane said. “If that’s not an option we ask they go to a hotel. The last resort, if they have no other place to go would be an evacuation center.”

McCrane said the state is trying to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on possibilities for leasing hotel rooms or college dorm rooms so counties can offer non-congregate shelter space.

Because of COVID-19 guidelines, the centers cannot hold as many people as normal. Typically, 20 square feet is allotted per person. However, with new regulations, people could be allotted 60-100 square feet each, which would mean the centers would have about one-third the capacity.

Additionally, officials are looking at requiring screening at the door, enhanced sanitation and the requirement of masks in the shelters. McCrane said in the event of an evacuation, the shelters would have some masks on hand, but residents are asked to pack masks and hand sanitizer in their disaster kits now just in case.

“Right now is a good opportunity to go buy those things and pack them,” McCrane said. “Do not wait until the last minute to try to find a mask or hand sanitizer because we may find ourselves with a shortage.”

Pets, however, can come into the shelters as normal as long as they follow the requirements laid forth by the county.

McCrane said officials ask that only the owners handle the pets and they should be taken directly outside and back in, when weather permits.

“We don’t want them wandering through the crowds of people where somebody might reach out and pet them,” he said.

Aside from preparing disaster kits, McCrane said residents should be sure to sign up for the county’s new a system, which is replacing the Code Red alert system. In the event of an evacuation, that is how officials will notify the public.