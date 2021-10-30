County Club East home in Lakewood Ranch tops residential real estate sales at $1.29 million

A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Philip and Constance Impink, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16222 Castle Park Terrace to Ronald and Carrie Frederickson, of Bradenton, for $1.29 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,785 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $764,700 in 2017.

Links at Palm Aire

Nathan and Paula Ayala, of Osprey, sold their home at 7308 Links Court to Jerome Cammarata, of Sarasota, for $1,225,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,140 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Lawrence Dress, trustee, of Barbara Jean Dress, of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, sold the home at 7546 Windy Hill Cove to Gregory Dewald, of Bradenton, for $1.2 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,392 square feet of living area.

Eaton Place

Donald and Mary Benedetti, trustees, of Venice, sold the home at 7353 Eaton Court to Paul and Suzanne Gold, of University Park, for $1.15 million. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,027,500 in 2005.

River Club South

Linda Napoliello Sandor and Joseph Sandor, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7574 Tori Way to Phyllis Sue Gau, of Bradenton, for $1,079,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,578 square feet of living area.

Steven Scialo and Robert Fili, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 10053 Glenmore Ave. to Gilbert and Cynthia Manalo, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,815 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $304,000 in 2019.

Greyhawk Landing

Michael and Carmen Penker, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12636 Daisy Place to Richard Barlow, of Bradenton, for $1 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,556 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $615,000 in 2007.

Central Park

John and Nancy May, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4607 Balboa Park Loop to Peter and Julie Meadows, of Lakewood Ranch, for $985,000. Built in 2014, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,309 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $657,800 in 2014.

James and Anna Schreiber, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4935 Boston Common Glen to Michael John Murray Jr. and Danelle Murray, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2017.

Rosedale Highlands

Richard and Kimberly Paul, trustees, of Kansas City, sold the home at 9719 53rd Terrace E. to Michael Chiusano, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $967,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,322 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2010.

Country Club

Robert and Sharon Scanlon, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7022 Dominion Lane to Cornelius and Jennifer McGillicuddy, of Lakewood Ranch, for $955,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2013.

Adriana Maria Sedigh and Massoud Sedigh, trustees, sold the home at 13931 Siena Loop to Laguna Properties LLC for $785,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,273 square feet of living area.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Bruce Peck sold his home at 147 166th St. N.E. to Joseph Dustin Garrity and Chelsea Blair Garrity, of Bradenton, for $935,000. Built in 2014, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,417 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,600 in 2014.

Pomello Park

Timothy Jennings and Amanda Nicole Jennings, of Bradenton, sold their home at 19910 79th Ave. E. to Joshua and Staci McIntosh, of Bradenton, for $915,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,754 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,900 in 2017.

Warwick Gardens

Barbara Wilver, of Ft. Myers, sold her home at 7314 Chatsworth Court to Gregory and Christina Spanos, of University Park, for $900,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,010 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook

Stephen and Christina Weger sold their home at 14730 Bowfin Terrace to Steven and Carrie Scalcucci, of Lakewood Ranch, for $850,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2007.

Bradley and Rene Moyer, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6509 Coopers Hawk Court to AHAB Properties Ltd. for $820,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,181 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $719,000 in 2007.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Douglas Fainelli, trustee, of Pompano Beach, sold the home at 5409 Country Lakes Lane to Candace Dyer, trustee, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,601 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2019.

Mill Creek

Briana O’Brien and Nina Enderle, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13618 Seventh Ave. Circle N.E. to Jason Richard Hawker and Lindsay Boatwright Hawker, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,173 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2020.

Del Webb

Donna Ristow sold the home at 16909 Pelham Place to Jonas and Cheryl Stutzman, of Spokane, Washington, for $700,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,792 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,900 in 2016.

Isles

Aaron and Andrea Rutsky, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17617 Azul Drive to Suzanne Rutsky, trustee, of Bradenton, for $680,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $605,000 in 2019.

River Park at Mote Ranch

Leonard and Donna Ryan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6163 Palomino Circle to Thomas and Linda Giroir, of University Park, for $625,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,300 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,500 in 2009.

Brookside Estates

Robert and Tammy Murphy, of Olean, New York, sold their home at 730 129th St. N.E. to Brent and Kellee Allar, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in February.

Virginia Water

Samuel Gotoff, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, sold his home at 6512 Virginia Crossing to Lillian Dootson McComas, of Bradenton, for $595,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2006.

Esplanade

Susan Gillpatrick, of Memphis, Tennessee, sold her home at 5303 Vaccaro Court to James Burrows and Fang Chen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $589,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,800 in 2014.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Carol Donovan, of Sarasota, sold her home at 6626 Pinefeather Court to Charles Christopher Hollars and Regina Lynne Hollars, trustees, of Maryville, Illinois, for $585,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,312 square feet of living area.

Longpond at Mote Ranch

Michael and Marcia Wormer sold their home at 6994 Superior St. Circle to Michael Steel, of Littleton, Colorado, for $510,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,020 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,000 in 2013.

Riverwalk Ridge

David Witzerman, of Fishers, Indiana, sold the home at 12203 Lobelia Terrace to Eric Witzerman, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2017.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

John Phillips III, of Jacksonville, sold the home at 129 New Briton Court to Chengyu Fan and Jianling Zhang, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,000 in 2012.

Harborage on Braden River

Francis and Mary Ann Dorwart, of Ellenton, sold their home at 5528 Simonton St. to James and Tammy Younts, of Bradenton, for $470,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,752 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2010.

Tara

Robert and Debra Howard, of Ft. Myers, sold their home at 6385 Rookery Circle to Zillow Homes Property Trust for $466,600. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,803 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2018.

Country Creek

Carver Laraway, of Altamont, New York, sold his home at 313 147th St. E. to Delwin Charles Shaver Jr. and Sybil Rene Lindstead, of Bradenton, for $465,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,302 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,500 in May.

Arbor Grande

Aaron Greer, of Bradenton, sold his home at 2429 Wildflower Run to Antonia and Demetri Tsanacas, of Little Falls, New Jersey, for $450,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,926 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in May.

Marineland

William Charron, trustee, of Rochester, Michigan, sold the home at 6528 Quonset Road to Captiva Shell LLC for $450,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,894 square feet of living area.

Creekwood

Donald Paul Hamilton and Angelique Ruth Hamilton, of Palmetto, sold their home at 7313 52nd Drive E. to Norman and Victoria Todd, of Osprey, for $442,500. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,166 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,500 in 2017.

Watercrest

Wanda and James Schmidt sold their Unit 202 condominium at 6482 Watercrest Way to Karen Manger, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $441,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $307,000 in 2019.

Veranda at Lakewood National

Jeffrey and Holly Zircher, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 1313 condominium at 5577 Palmer Circle to Jesse and Stacey Sutela, of Westminster, Massachusetts, for $440,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2019.

Sabal Harbour

Jean Margaret Hamilton-Greaves, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4842 Sabal Harbour Drive to Jordan Matthew Berryman, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,972 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2020.