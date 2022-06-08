The following residential real estate transactions took place between May 23 and May 27. A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Carl and Patricia Cooper, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 540 Putter Lane to John Pleune, trustee, of Holland, Michigan, for $3.1 million. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,083 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2018.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Debra McKenna, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 723 Marbury Lane to Craig and Pamela Cairns, of Rochester, New York, for $2.5 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,508 square feet of living area.

Brian Proctor and Coraleen Jo Kelly Proctor, of Olympia, Washington, sold their home at 602 Juan Anasco Drive to Roger Lusins and Angela Barbato, of Longboat Key, for $1,775,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,867 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,000 in 2014.

Grand Bay

Marc Bloostein, trustee, sold the Unit 485 condominium at 3010 Grand Bay Blvd. to Pelican LBK Ltd. for $2,011,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $665,000 in 2000.

Beachplace

Domus Partners LLC sold the Unit 401 condominium at 1145 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Maria Muzio, trustee, of New York City, for $1,599,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2012.

Promenade

Leslie Donald Weinstein and Helaine Weinstein, trustees, of Saddle River, New Jersey, sold the Unit 403D condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Richard and Barbara Clark, of Penfield, New York, for $1.25 million. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,585 square feet of living area. It sold for $659,000 in 2005.

Vincent Bonica and Mary Ellen Bonica, of Conover, North Carolina, sold their Unit 406C condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gordon White, of Longboat Key, for $1,033,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,598 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2017.

Sand Cay

J&B’s Beach Pad LLC sold the Unit 211 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to ML&B Beach Pad LLC for $805,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,246 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2020.

Fairway Bay

Qu Jing, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 442 condominium at 220 Harbourside Drive to Daniel Fangmeyer and Janet Belle Fangmeyer, of Longboat Key, for $765,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $168,600 in January.

Longboat Harbour

Mark and Terri Haas, trustees, of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, sold the Unit 205 condominium at 4410 Exeter Drive to Danny Herron, of Longboat Key, for $655,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in February.

Lido Surf and Sand

Jennie Grimm, trustee, of David Grimm, of Byron Center, Michigan, sold the Unit 515 condominium at 1104 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Harold Pisciotta Jr. and Beth Pisciotta, trustees, of Montgomery, Ohio, for $605,000. Built in 1976, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 918 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2008.

Lido Shores

Robert Hesse, trustee, of Sugar Mountain, North Carolina, sold the Unit 206 condominium at 350 S. Polk Drive to Briana Costa, trustee, of Ardsley On Hudson, New York, for $550,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,036 square feet of living area. It sold for $133,000 in 1998.

Lido Towers

Shea and Brigitte Rustein, of Columbia, Maryland, sold their Unit 412 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Renee Nagel, of Bedminster, New Jersey, for $450,000. Built in 1980, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 813 square feet of living area. It sold for $89,000 in 1981.