A home in the Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. William Crouse, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 12621 Deacons Place to Gary and Deborah Egeland, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.15 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,317 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.47 million in March.

Country Club East

Stephan and Tresa Zumsteg, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7652 Haddington Cove to Ernest Silagyi and Patricia DiRuocco, trustees, of South Burlington, Vermont, for $1,837,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,835 square feet of living area.

Barbara Carolin Engelhardt, of Calhoun, Georgia, sold her home at 14219 Woodhall Place to Andrew James Wathey and Amy Wathey, of Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom, for $1,725,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,760 square feet of living area. It sold for $829,000 in 2020.

Maria Goretti Aitchison and William Alexander Aitchison, of Sutton, Massachusetts, sold their home at 7712 Sudbury Glen to Kevin and Jill Michaud, of Bradenton, for $1.65 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,644 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.36 million in 2021.

Craig and Deanna DelFabro, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16202 Castle Park Terrace to David William Black and Kimberly Rae Black, of Middleton, Wisconsin, for $1.5 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 2,945 square feet of living area. It sold for $721,300 in 2017.

Samuel Adam and Chari Crumble, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 15217 Castle Park Terrace to Kristyn Parzynski and Harry James Cantwell IV, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,075,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,554 square feet of living area. It sold for $537,500 in 2019.

Salvatore and Fabiola DiDino, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15727 Seaton Place to Robert and Nancy Rauscher, of Lakewood Ranch, for $950,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,452 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2020.

Harbour Walk

Jeremy and Cherie Wade, of Bradenton, sold their home at 589 Mast Drive to Kurt and Wendy Schoonover, of Pinckney, Michigan, for $1.6 million. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,931 square feet of living area.

Country Club

Stanley and Janet Melowic, trustees, of Riverview, sold the home at 7974 Royal Birkdale Circle to Susan and David Scribner, of Bradenton, for $1,575,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $710,000 in 2016.

University Park

Blair Weigel, trustee, and Linda Weigel, of University Park, sold the home at 6915 Langley Place to 917 Associates LLC for $1.41 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.21 million in 2021.

Greyhawk Landing

Elizabeth Johnson, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12806 Magpie Place to Eric and Leslie Bostick, of Bradenton, for $1.35 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,069 square feet of living area. It sold for $803,800 in 2015.

Kim Spruance, of North Port, and Jennifer Balades, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12522 Cara Cara Loop to Tammy Phan and Hung Lieu, of Woodbury, Minnesota, for $625,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,244 square feet of living area. It sold for $346,000 in 2007.

River Club South

Leonard and Suzanne Kesten, of Sarasota, sold their home at 10507 Cheval Place to Joseph Richard Maheu and Ann Patterson Maheu, of Bradenton, for $1.35 million. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,610 square feet of living area.

Braden River Lakes

Mark and Rhonda Jolly, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4304 14th Ave. E. to Devon and Caleb Leibee, of Baltimore, for $1.1 million. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,648 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2020.

Bridgewater

Kenneth Gene Mosbey and Katalin Grant, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5664 Cloverleaf Run to Christopher and Christina Jagel, of Niantic, Connecticut, for $1.01 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,101 square feet of living area. It sold for $521,800 in 2015.

Central Park

James Rappold and Heather Erika Rappold, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4622 Balboa Park Loop to Jason and Rebecca Thomas, of Bradenton, for $959,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,149 square feet of living area. It sold for $544,500 in 2019.

Gintatutas Urbonavicius and Crystal Marie Urbonavicius, of Georgetown, Texas, sold their home at 12006 Forest Park Circle to Michael Scott Gentz and Stephanie Rose Gentz, of Bradenton, for $774,100. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,441 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2019.

Riverwalk

Jamie Parker Mahadeo and Vickram Mahadeo, Personal Representatives, sold their home at 10908 Bullrush Terrace to Frank Anthony Almasy and Stephanie Almasy, of Bradenton, for $860,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,120 square feet of living area.

Waterlefe

Kenneth Dwight Lister and Gwendolyn Ruth Lister, of Alberta, Canada, sold their home at 9833 Portside Terrace to Clive Burnett and Patricia-Anne Laviolette, of Bradenton, for $855,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,730 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2018.

Clive Burnett and Patricia-Anne Laviolette, of Bradenton, sold their home at 743 Foggy Morn Lane to Kenneth Dwight Lister and Gwendolyn Ruth Lister, of Alberta, Canada, for $575,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,998 square feet of living area. It sold for $288,600 in 2001.

Eaton Place

Eric and Barbara Roberts, of Cheshire, United Kingdom, sold their home at 7416 Eaton Court to Carole Ann Barrett, of University Park, for $840,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,632 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2009.

Indigo

William and Linda Lehman, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, sold their home at 13123 Deep Blue Place to Christopher and Ashley Fox, of Bradenton, for $835,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,758 square feet of living area. It sold for $476,500 in 2020.

Mallory Park

Sean and Jo-Ann Moriarty, of N. Canton, Ohio, sold their home at 12319 Blue Hill Trail to Caglar Canay and Cameron Nicole Jones, of Bradenton, for $835,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $544,700 in 2020.

Del Webb

Carol Ann Moran, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7145 Woodville Cove to Ronald and Mary Nielsen, of Bradenton, for $799,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $501,600 in 2020.

Frank and Susan Delgreco, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16751 Blackwater Terrace to Jacqueline Samuels, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $650,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,964 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,500 in 2021.

Joseph Schnieders, Personal Representative, sold the home at 17032 Kenton Terrace to Joseph and Linda Stamm, of Franklin, Tennessee, for $515,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,348 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,700 in 2016.

Tidewater Preserve

Michael Doran and Margaret Ward, of Baltimore, sold their home at 931 Mangrove Edge Court to Michael Greenwald, trustee, of Bradenton, for $790,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $354,000 in 2012.

Mill Creek

Emily and Jeremy Mcgrew sold their home at 13642 Second Ave. N.E. to Donald and Barbara Hinton, of Fairfax, Virginia, for $782,500. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,858 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2018.

Gates Creek Road

Thomas and Lee Ann Burish, of Bradenton, sold their home at 658 Gates Creek Road to Power Family Properties LLC for $775,000. The first property was built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1960, it has one bath and 600 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $195,000 in 2001.

Mote Ranch

Erwin and Rosemarie Deutsch sold their home at 6803 Coyote Ridge Court to David John Kroes and Maria Ike Kroes, of Racine, Wisconsin, for $775,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,950 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,500 in 2001.

Clubside at Country Club East

Steven and Mary Smith sold their Unit 15-D condominium at 7387 Divot Loop to Stephen and Joan Shuster, of Bradenton, for $715,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $346,000 in 2019.

Watercrest

Jeffrey and Laura Schrett, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 6406 Watercrest Way to Amin Siddiqui and Romana Chowdhury, of Herndon, Virginia, for $685,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It sold for $332,500 in 2018.

Summerfield

DE Property Holdings LLC sold the home at 12319 Hollybush Terrace to Madison Haynes and Christopher Laurenzo, of Bradenton, for $660,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,916 square feet of living area. It sold for $429,500 in January.

Jeff Parke and Marie Alperi and Ann Lawrence sold their home at 12254 Hollybush Terrace to James and Danielle Totton, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, for $585,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,053 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2019.

Harmony

Michael and Katherine Pestel, of Vero Beach, sold their home at 11834 Brookside Drive to Brookside Drive LLC for $621,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,010 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,500 in 2021.

Joshua Alan Cummings and Jessica Kraeske Cummings, of Parrish, sold their home at 11606 Meadowgate Place to Daniel and Susan Donnelly, of Bradenton, for $537,500. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,900 in 2018.

Mandalay

Patricia Jones, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6237 45th Lane E. to Nannette McArthy, of Bradenton, for $612,500. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,311 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2011.

River Place

Raymond and Carol Hann, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold their home at 6918 74th St. Circle E. to Robert and Suzanne Geoghagen, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,105 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,500 in 2011.

Solera

Gaston Esteban Gonzalez Lara and Christine Regina Akel Oberpaur, of Alva, sold their home at 17326 Harvest Moon Way to Walter Friedrich and Kaety Friedrich, trustees, of Pleasanton, California, for $600,000. Built in 2021, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,594 square feet of living area. It sold for $431,000 in 2021.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Christopher and Sydney Warren, of Bradenton, sold their home at 404 Golden Harbour Trail to Koushik Saha and Luz Zaldua Rojas, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,204 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2006.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Rosemary Siefken, trustee, of Stoneybrook, New York, sold the home at 5734 Timber Lake Drive to Sean Clark and Sandra Lee Pyburn, of Sarasota, for $557,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,932 square feet of living area.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Kenneth Hughes and Ulrike Gisela Hughes, of Vancouver, Washington, sold their home at 5365 Creekside Trail to Gregory Lukomski and Bozena Lukomski, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,794 square feet of living area. It sold for $349,900 in 2020.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

David and Margaret King, of Belfast, United Kingdom, sold their home at 10417 Old Grove Circle to Huy Quoc Ngo and Anna Quynhanh Nguyen, of Lenexa, Kansas, for $541,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,961 square feet of living area. It sold for $197,300 in 2000.

Veranda at Lakewood National

Robert Carlton Wentzell and Brittany Laura Wentzell sold their Unit 1122 condominium at 5557 Palmer Circle to Tinamarie Ashbeck, of Lake Bluff, Illinois, for $534,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,329 square feet of living area. It sold for $238,500 in 2019.

Lake Vista Residences

Ross and Victoria Fitzpatrick, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit D-307 condominium at 7702 Lake Vista Court to Markus Ortlieb and Leefang Loh-Ortlieb, of Bradenton, for $529,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2021.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Bradley and Cynthia Severson, of Troutman, North Carolina, sold their Unit 1301 condominium at 8402 Grand Estuary Trail to Jeffrey Palmer and Susan Palmer, trustees, of Elmhurst, Illinois, for $525,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2015.

Riverdale Revised

Kenneth and Tamara Porter, of Washington, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 4420 Fourth Ave. Drive E. to OP Gold LLC for $509,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,611 square feet of living area. It sold for $111,000 in 1999.