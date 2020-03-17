Here is a wrap-up of coronavirus events in East County from Tuesday.

Governor closes bars for 30 days

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced all bars and nightclubs in Florida will close for 30 days, effective as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Laura Andriesse, a day manager and bartender at Linksters Tap Room in University Park, was serving five people at the bar early Tuesday afternoon.

A customer called the bar asking what time Linksters would close.

“We close at 5 p.m.,” Andriesse said.

“It’s very hard,” Andriesse said. “We understand, but it’s really hard on everybody. It takes away from everybody’s livelihood. We knew it was coming, but we were hoping it wouldn’t.”

Andriesse said the 30-day closure effects everyone at the venue from the owners to the employees and the customers.

“Local bars are a place for people to feel close, to feel good about where they’re at,” she said. “[The closure] is stressing a lot of people out.”

During the closure, Andriesse will spend time at home catching up on activities and chores she hasn’t been able to do because she’s at work.

Brian Levasseur, a Sarasota resident, sat at Linksters Tap Room quietly drinking with a bottle of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes next to his drink.

Levasseur said bars should be closed at night and remain open during the day because the bars generally see larger crowds at night.

“I understand the concern, but I feel sorry for the people working here,” he said. “I hope they get compensated, especially since [the closure] is ordered by the state.”

Manatee County closes all its public buildings

Manatee County sent out a release Tuesday that stated, "In accordance with The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America, which recommend avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, Manatee County Government will be closing all public buildings to the public for walk-in services for the next 15 days. All buildings will remain closed beginning at 8 a.m. on March 18."

The release said county staff members will continue to serve the public and services will continue to operate. The public is encouraged to conduct transactions with the county online or over the phone whenever possible. Citizens can call 3-1-1 for more information.



Manatee County Area Transit services will continue to operate as normal, including Handy Bus services.



Public meetings during the next 15 days will be canceled or rescheduled. Public buildings that will be closed to the public include:

County Administration Building

All Manatee County public libraries

Manatee County Animal Services locations

G.T. Bray Recreation Center

Bradenton Area Convention Center

All locations for Building and Development Services and Veterans Services

Utilities Administration Building

Manatee County Clerk of Court Historic Courthouse

Manatee County Property Appraiser

The release said the county's parks (outdoor amenities), preserves and beaches remain open and the public is encouraged to exercise social distancing when in public places. Under the Governor’s order, beaches may remain open but restricted to 10 persons in each group and a distance of six feet between parties.



For a full list of closures and cancellations, visit www.mymanatee.org/coronavirus.

Lakewood Ranch closes its town halls

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall and the Town Hall North buildings are closed to the public through March 31.

Town Hall and Town Hall North staff members are responding to phone calls and emails.

All club activities, private reservations in the buildings, park events and rentals and district workshop meeting are cancelled.

Go to Coronavirus.gov for additional information.

Commissioners declare state of emergency

Manatee County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency to allow government officials to respond more efficiently to meet the needs related to the coronavirus.

Manatee County is at the Level 2 activation of its Emergency Operations Center where public health and safety officials will meet regularly.

Campgrounds shut down

The Southwest Florida Water Management District ordered all campgrounds throughout its 16-county region to be closed to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, at 1 p.m., all District campgrounds and campsites will be closed for 30 days. Recreational day use activities will still be allowed at this time.

Call 1-800-423-1476 or visit WaterMatters.org for more information.

Driver's license deadlines extended

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes issued an emergency order extending all Florida driver licenses and identification cards that will expire in the next 30 days.

All Florida driver licenses, commercial driver licenses and identification cards set to expire in the next 30 days will be granted a 30-day extension beyond their current expiration date.