Cops Corner: When the car haulers return, it can only mean fall is here

SEPT. 29

Communication gap

7:05 p.m., 800 block of Spanish Drive

Welfare check: A woman called police to check on the welfare of her mother, with whom she had not been able to contact. Upon arrival, the officer found the caller’s mother fine, but unwilling to talk to her daughter. The mother told police she thought her daughter would continue calling police in an effort to re-establish a connection.

SEPT. 30

Like the swallow to Capistrano

7:55 A.M., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer encountering a car hauler told the driver it was prohibited to park in the center turning lane while unloading. The driver said he typically arranges to meet a client elsewhere but was unable to do so this time. Arrangements had been made to drop the car off with the condo-community guard. The driver was given a verbal warning.

Open-door policy

5:10 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Security check: A call about a business with an open door on a Sunday evening attracted the attention of police. Officers arrived to find the automatic sliding door open, but all lights were off. The officer inspected the premises and found no signs of intruders or forced entry. The sliding door was closed and secured.

OCT. 1

No fire

11:06 p.m., 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: An officer was dispatched to look into a report of an alarm in a retail/office complex on the south end of the island. Restaurant workers directed the officer to a real estate office. There, a cleaning crew told police one of their workers had accidentally triggered the fire alarm while taking out a load of trash. Fire Rescue confirmed the accidental nature of the alarm and cleared the scene.

OCT. 2

Wallet delivery

9:11 a.m., 500 Bay Isles Parkway

Property recovered: A citizen reached out to a police officer to return a found wallet. The officer found the wallet owner’s address inside and delivered it to him at his home.

Animal kingdom

11:50 a.m., 1500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Nuisance animals: A caller from a condominium community called police to report four raccoons in the community trash container. The caller thought it was odd the animals were active during daylight hours, but surmised they might have been displaced by a nearby demolition project. An Animal Control unit responded.

OCT. 3

A rock and a hard place

3:56 p.m., 700 block of Norton Street

Property damage: A resident called police to report his exchange with a construction company that damaged a landscaping stone on his property. The homeowner said he was promised restitution by a supervisor in June when a company truck damaged the $350 stone. But when he called back in October, a different supervisor at the company said the original supervisor was not there anymore and there would be no deal. The officer advised the homeowner the case was a civil matter and provided him a report number to which to refer.

OCT. 4

Technology fail

7:45 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer on patrol saw a car pass his position with no exterior lights illuminated, even though sunset had taken place about 30 minutes before. Following a traffic stop, the driver told the officer he had his light controls set to automatic. The lights functioned correctly by switching them on manually. The driver said he would have the sensors checked.