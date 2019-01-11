Cops Corner: No one suspicious around here

JAN. 4

Disappearing man

8:26 a.m., 3100 block of Bayou Sound

Suspicious person: Two officers responded to a report of a suspicious man in a Bayou Sound neighborhood. No one matching that description was found after their arrival.

No harm, no fire

9:22 a.m., 4300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire stand-by: An officer was sent to look into a report of a powerline fire. When he arrived and consulted with firefighters, he learned there was no fire, no power outage or lines down. Florida Power & Light was notified.

No one hurt

10:22 a.m., 2000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic collision: A driver was cited for failure to yield right of way in a car collision that did not result in injuries. Police said a driver from North Port was turning left from GMD to Sea Place and was hit by a car turning left from Harbourside Drive.

Shark on the loose

1:48 p.m., 5800 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog found: Police responded to a report of a found dog and had it returned to its owner in about 15 minutes. The responding officer collected the dog, named Shark, and found its owner’s telephone number on the dog’s tag. The officer reached the owner, who was out looking for Shark – who had escaped a fenced yard – and arranged to meet at the police station for Shark’s return home.

Air bag deployed

1:57 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic collision: A Holmes Beach man was cited for following to closely in a collision. Police said a man from Canada was stopped to make a left turn when his car was hit from the rear by a car driven by the man from Holmes Beach. Fire-Rescue responded to evaluate the man from Canada, because of air bag deployment and the condition of his car after the crash.

Helping out

2:56 p.m., off the Key

Mutual aid: The police department marine unit responded to an area near New College on Sarasota Bay to assist Sarasota units with a capsized sailboat. When the Longboat officer arrived, he found a man struggling to right his sailboat, with the assistance of other police units. Once back underway, the man decided to return home and end his sailing adventure.

JAN. 5

Nothing to worry about

9:49 a.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: Three officers responded to a report of a homeless camp behind an empty restaurant on the north end of the island. The caller told police he had been informed about the possibility of someone camping near a loading dock behind the building. The officers discovered blankets and alcohol packaging they determined were abandoned, not evidence of an active homeless camp.

Shady body work

1:16 p.m., 1900 block of Harbourside Drive

Suspicious circumstance: An officer responded to a retail store to speak to a man about an odd encounter he had with a pair of men. He said while he was shopping, he was approached and solicited for auto body work. The man who called police said he wanted the encounter document. Police checked the nearby area and didn’t find anyone who answered that description.

Beep . . . beep . . . BEEEEEEPPPPP!

2:43 p.m., 7000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: A property manager was visited by police following the activation of a home security system. The manager told the officer he had been unable to enter the security system’s code fast enough, allowing the alarm to go off. The officer stood by while the manager secured the home and armed the alarm properly.

Upside down

3 p.m., near South Lido

Boating call: The police marine patrol unit responded to a report of a capsized sailboat in the Gulf of Mexico near South Lido. By the time the officer arrived, the occupants of the small boat had made it to shore and the boar was being recovered from the water, as well.

JAN. 6

Safe and sound

4:20 a.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Silver Alert assistance: Longboat Police were alerted by another agency of a vehicle connected to a statewide Silver Alert had been spotted by the town’s traffic monitoring system. While double checking the system, an officer saw the car driving south on Gulf of Mexico Drive. Once pulled over, the officer learned from the 79-year-old driver that he and his wife were lost and trying to find their way. A relative from Bradenton was called and came to pick up the lost couple.

JAN. 8

No more driving today

9:15 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Traffic: An officer on patrol pulled over a car that passed him at a high rate of speed, the driver of which told the officer his license was suspended. A check of license data showed the man’s driving license had been revoked in 2016. The man was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license. Another driver took the wheel since the original driver was not permitted.

Floating away

2:14 p.m., 500 block of Rountree Drive

Lost property: A man came to the police department to report his lost kayak. He said he had been out of town when his neighbor told him the kayak floated off in high winds and tides and he had been unable to recover it. The kayak was described as black and blue camo print with a rod holder on the left side, a life jacket secured by bungee cods to the front deck and a fishing knife in a storage compartment. It was valued at $780.

Not a turtle

1:57 p.m., off the Key

Animal call: The Mote Marine Institute and Aquarium sought help from Longboat Police in checking out a report of a sea turtle entangled in the Gulf of Mexico near the 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive. The marine unit officer sent to the call spotted four crab pots buoys tangled in the area and reported someone had mistaken them for a sea turtle.

Roll and rock

4:16 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: A driver came to the police department lobby to report damage to her car done by a rock at Joan M. Durante Park. She said she had backed out of a parking space, and when she subsequently pulled forward, he vehicle struck a rock, resulting in some scratches. The officer checked out the rock at the park, which he moved to prevent future incidents.

He’s OK

9:32 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Welfare check: A caller to police was concerned about the welfare of an older man walking along a sidewalk. An officer found the man, who said he was 99 years old and “could not be kept inside,’’ according to a police report. The man had a flashlight and appeared in good health.

JAN. 9

Hello? Hello?

7:26 p.m., 4300 block of Exeter Drive

Welfare check: A woman called police concerned for the safety and well-being of her husband at home. She reported calling him repeatedly with no answer. An officer sent to the home spoke with the man, who eventually found his phone in the sofa, with several missed calls noted. He told the officer he would call his wife, and the officer also made such a call to say her husband was fine.