Cops Corner 11.9

OCT. 27

LOCK IT UP

9:12 a.m., 1600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Security check: An officer on patrol found the entrance gate to the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort unlocked. No one was found trespassing or working on the property, so the officer locked the gate.

OCT. 28

DID YOU HEAR THAT?

5:17 p.m., Joan M. Duarte Park

Suspicious circumstance: An officer responded to Joan M. Duarte Park to look into a loud, howling noise. Once on the scene, the officer found a woman with two dogs near the water. She told the officer one of the dogs had gotten away and ran off, later to be found swimming. Both dogs were leashed and were howling and playing when the officer arrived.

OCT. 29

RED KITE RISING

4:14 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: Police help was sought from the U.S. Coast Guard to check out a sighting of a red object floating about a quarter-mile offshore. Once determined the object was a kite used for kite-boarding, attention turned to finding a possible victim. A group of surfers told another officer a man did come out of the water with a board nearby and was resting in the bed of a pickup truck. The man was later seen by police loading his board into an SUV and leaving. He appeared uninjured. The kite was retrieved and placed into police storage.

OCT. 30

TICKET TIME

12:49 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Traffic collision: A driver was ticketed for careless driving after a collision involving a left turn. Police reported the driver of a car in the right-hand eastbound lane of Bay Isles Parkway tried to make a left turn, colliding with a car in the left-hand lane. There were no injuries.

OCT. 30

CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED

2:04 p.m., 2000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic violation: The driver of a car-carrying truck was issued a written warning after parking in the center lane of Gulf of Mexico Drive. The driver said he was unaware of the rule and was finished with his deliveries, but he would make sure not to repeat his violation on a return trip to Longboat Key.

OCT. 31

MISSING SOMETHING?

11:21 a.m., Police headquarters

Found property: A Public Works employee came to the Police Department to turn in a Florida license plate found alongside Gulf of Mexico Drive, in the 100 block. The plate appeared to be run over and in poor condition. A check of the registration indicated the plate belonged to a Minnesota man’s boat trailer, though attempts were unsuccessful to find a local address or contact information for the man.