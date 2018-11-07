Condominium at The Pierre sells for $1 million

A condominium in The Pierre tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard Sedgley and Allison Fay, of Knoxville, Tenn., sold their Unit 506 condominium at 455 Longboat Club Road to John and Deborah Austerman, of Valrico, for $1 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $900,000 in 2003.

Lido Beach Club

Frank and Penelope Cieri, of N. Andover, Mass., sold their Unit 207 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to The Cieri Group LLC for $619,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $459,000 in 2004.

Lido Regency

Anahid Aivdyan, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 3-D condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Mark Crow and Sallie West, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $228,000 in 2000.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Constance Brereton, of Erie, Pa., sold her Unit 514 condominium at 514 Bayport Way to Kent Dombal and Susan Grossman, of Ridgewood, N.J., for $535,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,601 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2004.