Condo in The Beach Residences sells for $2.47 million

A condominium in The Beach Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Sheila Jellison, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 605 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to John Gorman and Susan Schmedes, of Chevy Chase, Md., for $2,475,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 3,302 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.9 million in 2005.

Conrad Beach

German Alvarez and Maylin Barrios, of Lithia, sold their home at 303 Firehouse Lane to Ronald and Nicole Pawczuk, of Bloomfield Township, Mich., for $1.48 million. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,482 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in 2016.

Islands West

Robert and Janet Briggs, trustees, of Tampa, sold the Unit 7-F condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Louis and Rosemarie Mollicone, of Clinton Township, Mich., for $957,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It sold for $412,000 in 1999.

Lido C

LIDO Acquisitions LLC sold the home at 1141 Center Place to James Peterson, of Sarasota, for $925,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,073 square feet of living area. It sold for $840,000 in 2018.

Longboat Shores

Thomas and Barbara Jendrysik, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 613 Buttonwood Drive to Mark and Sheri Beeson, of Oak Island, N.C., for $650,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,871 square feet of living area. It sold for $288,000 in 1995.

Bay Isles

Arthur and Audrey Wolcott sold their home at 1690 Harbor Sound Drive to Donald Stuart, of Fairfield, Conn., for $500,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,638 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 1990.

Lido Towers

Marion Bornkast and Horst Bornkast, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 609 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Dennis and Andrea Plautz, of Sarasota, for $445,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,702 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2012.

Longboat Harbour

Bruce and Martina Herries, of Surry, Maine, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 4340 Falmouth Drive to Michael Grasham and Tina DeMarino, of Street, Md., for $355,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2019.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Martin Kirby, of Daytona Beach, sold his Unit 7 condominium at 761 John Ringling Blvd. to Agop Harmandjan, of Los Angeles, for $284,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in February.