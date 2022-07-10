A condominium in Sarabande tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Marc Wattenberg, trustee, of Forest Hills, New York, sold the Unit 113 condominium at 340 S. Palm Ave. to Letitia White, trustee, of Fort Washington, Maryland, for $4 million. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,625,000 in 1999.

SARASOTA

Bay View Heights

Donald Warren Vose Jr. and Anne Vose, of Edgartown, Massachusetts, sold two properties at 1547 Bayview Drive to Michael and Florence Wright, of Sarasota, for $3.5 million. The first property was built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,190 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1995, it has one bedroom, one bath and 324 square feet of living area. They sold for $1,847,500 in 2017.

Top sellers around the area SIESTA KEY: $2.5 million Harmony Brickell Funding Corp. Inc. sold the home at 4915 Primrose Path to Blue International Group LLC for $2.5 million. Built in 1960, it has six bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,000 in 1999. PALMER RANCH: $1.195 million Turtle Rock Nicholas and Yardena Reese, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8167 Deerbrook Circle to Zachary Weinberg and Rachel Brown, of Sarasota, for $1,195,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,365 square feet of living area. It sold for $639,000 in 2016. OSPREY: $984,000 The Villas at Osprey Harbor Village Ray and Pamela Joelson, of Osprey, sold their Unit BPH condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to A. Patricia Diulus-Myers, of Osprey, for $984,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,169 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,506,400 in 2006. NOKOMIS: $1 million Sorrento Woods Anthony and Kelley Berta, of Grove City, Ohio, sold their home at 1059 Delacroix Circle to Rodney and Judith Green, of Venice, for $1 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,825 square feet of living area.

Seminole Heights

Raymond and Victoria Sims, trustees, sold the home at 1653 Prospect St. to Jose Pizarro, of Sarasota, for $2,851,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,626 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2014.

The Condominium on the Bay

Strathmore McMurdo Jr. and Kerriane Kau McMurdo sold their Unit 117 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Michael Fernandes and Jeralyn Fernandes, trustees, of Dartmouth, Massachusetts, for $2.7 million. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,315 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2003.

Bungalow Hill

John and Amy Hurckman, trustees, sold the home at 959 Citrus Ave. to Ann Whitney, of Sarasota, for $2.4 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,647 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2016.

Sansara

Karen Randolph sold the Unit 702 condominium at 300 S. Pineapple Ave. to Guy Hollis, trustee, of Chicago, for $2.25 million. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,291 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.75 million in 2019.

Prime

Ira Parker, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1741 Alta Vista St. to Michael and Susan Resnick, of Sarasota, for $2 million. Built in 1955, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,178 square feet of living area. It sold for $955,000 in 2020.

Scot and Sheri Mcartor, of Dexter, Michigan, sold two properties at 1743 Alta Vista St. to Steven Robert Armstrong and Kay Elizabeth Armstrong, of Leamington Spa, United Kingdom, for $1,405,000. The first property was built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,540 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1995, it has one bedroom, one bath and 600 square feet of living area. They sold for $572,500 in 2015.

Oyster Bay Estates

Louis Chalupa and Candice Silecchia sold their home at 1514 S. Lake Shore Drive to Daniel and Mary Doyle, of Erie, Pennsylvania, for $1.9 million. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,430 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2002.

Westbrook

James and Susan Tollerton, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1425 Westbrook Drive to Mark Bostel and Kiera Zielenbach, of Sarasota, for $1.85 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,500 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 1988.

Pomelo Place

Melissa and Robert Lombardo, of New Bern, North Carolina, sold their home at 1766 Loma Linda St. to Roger Routh, of Sarasota, for $1,571,400. Built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,723 square feet of living area. It sold for $690,000 in 2018.

McClellan Park

Janet Lyn Sperling and Laura Margaret Sperling, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2155 Oriole Drive to Ray Newton III, trustee, of St. Petersburg, for $1.45 million. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,722 square feet of living area.

The Landings

Kleinland Properties LLC sold the home at 4773 Pine Harrier Drive to Bruce Reznick and Laura Bernstein, of New York City, for $1,186,300. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,999 square feet of living area. It sold for $689,000 in 2019.

Sapphire Shores

Frances Mallet-Prevost Gaston, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 463 S. Shore Drive to Irwin Scheineson and Denise Scheineson, of Sarasota, for $1,037,500. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,157 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 1997.

Colonial Terrace

5868 LLC sold the home at 5868 and 5850 Colonial Drive to Meridian Colonial LLC for $1 million. The property at 5868 was built in 1971, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,250 square feet of living area. The property at 5850 was built in 1972, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,250 square feet of living area. They sold for $415,000 in 2012.

Magdalena Marzec, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2833 Valley Forge St. to Gabriel Blau, trustee, of Forrest Hills, New York, for $770,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,046 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2021.

Poinsettia Park

Frances Tran and Nicholas Vu, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1865 Orchid St. to Steel Town Properties SS1 LLC for $970,000. Built in 1953, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,252 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,000 in 2009.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Marcia Janes-Van Der Heym, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 305 condominium at 5450 Eagles Point Circle to Alexander Fratkin and Larisa Kutsak, trustees, of Sarasota, for $920,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,843 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2017.

Sunset Towers

Barbara Ilene Nilsen sold the Unit 104 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to Larry Goerne and Margaret Goerne, trustees, of Sarasota, for $780,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,433 square feet of living area. It sold for $372,900 in 2019.

5th & Central

431 Central Avenue LLC sold the Unit 204 condominium at 431 Central Ave. to Scott and Michelle Fuchs, of Naples, for $725,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,475 square feet of living area. It sold for $544,000 in 2021.

Desoto Terrace

Angel and Lisa Velazquez, of Bradenton, sold their home at 3710 Iroquois Ave. to Wesley and Laura Santos, of Sarasota, for $720,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,704 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2021.

Weber

Jessie Williams, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2142 Alameda Ave. to Libin Wang and Haiyang Li, of Fremont, California, for $720,000. Built in 1946, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,671 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2012.

Gulf Gate

JCT 401 LLC sold the home at 6719 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to Shaun and Crystal Shah, of N. Reading, Massachusetts, for $707,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,566 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 2020.

Alinari

Gary Michael Weir, of Presque Isle, Michigan, sold his Unit 1106 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to SPE #204 for $700,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,310 square feet of living area. It sold for $369,900 in 2015.

Rivo at Ringling

Barry and Ghislaine Cooper, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 601 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Lorraine Smith, of E. Hanover, New Jersey, for $700,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,808 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,900 in 2006.

Glenwood Park

Lawrence and Alice Dodson and Calum Dodson, of Weaverville, North Carolina, sold their home at 2133 Bay St. to Kwansuda Poolsombat, of Rockville, Maryland, for $680,000. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,800 square feet of living area. It sold for $246,000 in 2017.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Robert Graham, Personal Representative, of Crystal Lakes, Illinois, sold the home at 2216 Riviera Drive to Kathleen McLeod and Maureen McLeod, of Greensboro, North Carolina, for $649,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,673 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 1989.

St. Regis

Leonard Joseph Tufaro and Rita Nicoletta Tufaro, of Medford, New York, sold their Unit 104 condominium at 301 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Calice and Axay Kalathia, of Sarasota, for $648,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,106 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2009.

Richard Shopes and Sandra Santilli, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 301 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Calice and Axay Kalathia, of Sarasota, for $640,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,109 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2016.

The 101

101 Tower LLC sold the Unit 14-G condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Bruce Vincent and Sheri Vincent, trustees, of Sarasota, for $645,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two baths and 965 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in February.

Michele Drive

Warren Bryan Jr., of North Port, sold his home at 2237 Michele Drive to Patricia Barba, of Greenwich, Connecticut, for $640,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It sold for $86,900 in 1985.

Gulf Gate East

Kevin Dennis Kramer sold his home at 3872 Kingston Blvd. to Kevin Kerndt, of Sarasota, for $625,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,784 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2017.

Rustic Lodge

SOFLO FLIPPERS LLC sold the home at 2469 Waldemere St. to 2X2 Innovations LLC for $625,000. Built in 1975, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,760 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in April.

Golf Estates

Tanya Burley, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4354 Rockefeller Ave. to Deborah and Kenneth McDonnell, of Holden, Massachusetts, for $620,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 2003.

The Uplands

Andrea Veronica Vielma and Paula Forero Cabrera, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 539 Parkview Drive to Michael Ray Hays and Bernadine Jean Richey, of Nyack, New York, for $615,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,766 square feet of living area. It sold for $419,000 in 2021.

Idle Lane

Lydia Perignon, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1649 Idle Lane to Jason Matthew Daugherty and Allison Marie Daugherty, of Pittsburgh, for $605,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,725 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2007.

San Marco

Rochelle Kovens, Steven Kovens and Brian Kovens, trustees, of Owings Mills, Maryland, sold the Unit 503 condominium at 1188 N. Tamiami Trail to Anna Eliseeva, of Brooklyn, New York, for $605,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,843 square feet of living area. It sold for $594,900 in 2006.

The Island

Ann Forwand, of Pinole, California, sold the Unit D-1 condominium at 2137 Michele Drive to Patrick and Betty Wells, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,087 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2005.

Vamo

Toni Giddens and Lowell Thomas Giddens Jr., of Sarasota, sold their home at 8908 Vamo Road to Michael and Lori Wantz, of Centerville, Ohio, for $580,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,494 square feet of living area. It sold for $87,900 in 1994.

Central Heights

Matthew and Sarah Brittain sold their home at 2423 Walker Circle to Stoker Enterprises XLI LLC for $575,000. Built in 1936, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 780 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2018.

Cityscape at Courthouse Centre

Christina Mortazavi sold the Unit 16 condominium at 1990 Main St. to Doreen Zammit, trustee, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2015.

Pirates Cove

George and Jeanny Clary sold their home at 1818 Buccaneer Drive to Stephen and Jentry Yake, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,227 square feet of living area. It sold for $55,000 in 1984.

Broadway Promenade

Robert Gordon Levin and Jeffrey Jay Levin, trustees, of Sun City Center, sold the Unit 1125 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Janet Anne Zink and Robert Joseph Rooney, of Memphis, Tennessee, for $540,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,592 square feet of living area. It sold for $418,800 in 2007.

John Howard, of Bluffton, South Carolina, sold his Unit 1507 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Patricia Elmone, trustee, of Oquawka, Illinois, for $500,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,222 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2013.

Southside Park

George Lemmer and Elaine Cheryl Lemmer, of North Port, sold their home at 2185 Grove St. to Paul Nguyen and Hieu Tran, of Philadelphia, for $535,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,479 square feet of living area.

Essex House

James Holds, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 604 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Patricia and Adam Dunn, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,262 square feet of living area. It sold for $105,000 in 1998.

South Gate

Kendragon LLC sold the home at 3119 Pinecrest St. to Benjamin Raymond Bell and David Lee Thomas, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,359 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2018.

Oak Forest Villas

Benita Koman, trustee, of Reedville, Virginia, sold the Unit 4 condominium at 4679 Oak Forest Drive E. to Philip Gartlan and Diana Ramsey, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,756 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2021.

SIESTA KEY

The Mangroves

Sigrid Olsen sold her home at 1214 Sea Plume Way to Kimberly Ann Patterson Scott, trustee, of Sarasota, for $2,125,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,681 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 2018.

Siesta’s Bayside

Roger Dimsdale, trustee, of Siesta Key, sold the home at 575 Commonwealth Place to James McClure III and Carlyn Berghoff, trustees, of Siesta Key, for $2.05 million. Built in 1975, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,543 square feet of living area. It sold for $785,000 in 2002.

Beach Villas at the Oasis

Daniel and Jill Gustafson, of Elk River, Minnesota, sold their Unit 308 condominium at 308 Calle Miramar to Bonnie Levy, of Cincinnati, for $1,585,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,520 square feet of living area. It sold for $995,900 in 2008.

Midnight Cove

James McClure and Carlyn Berghoff, of Siesta Key, sold their Unit 476 condominium at 6342 Midnight Pass Road to Wagner Investments LLC for $1,499,00. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,214 square feet of living area. It sold for $799,500 in 2010.

Whispering Sands

Richard and Linda Thrapp, trustees, of Indianapolis, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 19 Whispering Sands Drive to Michael Stoyanoff and Pamela Jean Stoyanoff, trustees, of Southlake, Texas, for $1.25 million. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $760,000 in 2005.

Sarasota Beach

Suzanne DiBlasi Corbett and Michael Bushman, of Siesta Key, sold their home at 689 Avenida De Mayo to Man Li Gerson, of Malibu, California, for $1.1 million. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 1992.

Tod and Tiffany Tompkins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 641 Calle De Peru to Christopher Rice and Jayme Palazola, of San Diego, California, for $870,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 896 square feet of living area. It sold for $121,000 in 1988.

James DiBlasi, of Siesta Key, sold his home at 709 Avenida Del Norte to Michael Bushman and Suzanne Corbett, of Siesta Key, for $600,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,513 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2009.

Siesta Beach Villas

Michael Alan Smith, of Tampa, and Theresa Marie Kunzle, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 2 condominium at 305 Beach Road to David Lee Simpson, of Siesta Key, for $1.1 million. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $885,000 in 2020.

El Presidente

Scott Becker sold his Unit 207 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to Beach It Getaways LLC for $930,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $630,000 in 2017.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Patricia Thurston, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 204 condominium at 6266 Midnight Pass Road to AL1 Holdings LLC for $815,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,263 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2011.

Gulf and Bay Club

J. William and Lucille Brooks, trustees, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold the Unit 105 condominium at 5780 Midnight Pass Road to Joan Conner, of Louisville, Kentucky, for $825,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $548,500 in 2002.

Horizon’s West

Helen Marie Cobb, trustee, of Taylorsville, North Carolina, sold the Unit D-8 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to Alyroc Enterprises LLC for $765,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area.

La Siesta

Steven and Michelle Moore, trustees, sold the Unit 115 condominium at 915 Beach Road to FSS Properties LLC for $750,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 753 square feet of living area. It sold for $89,500 in 1983.

Sea Village

Joseph and Pamela McNeese, of Hoschton, Georgia, sold their Unit D-2 condominium at 4660 Ocean Blvd. to Trent Murphy, of Polk City, Iowa, for $750,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2019.

Vista Hermosa

Timothy and Renee Spitz sold their Unit 308-A condominium at 6727 Midnight Pass Road to BV Investments LLC for $569,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2015.

Bay Oaks

Mary Wilson, of Sarasota, sold her Unit E-75 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Siesta International Properties LLC for $532,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 748 square feet of living area. It sold for $163,900 in 2001.

PALMER RANCH

La Vista

Robert Davies, of Sarasota, sold his home at 7556 Calle Facil to Sharon Gresham, trustee, of Sarasota, for $900,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,610 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2017.

Sandhill Preserve

Gary and Michele Meliker sold their home at 11127 Shearwater Court to Allen and Laura Shorette, of Culleoka, Tennessee, for $870,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,107 square feet of living area. It sold for $545,000 in 2017.

Turtle Rock

Ilene Mirman and Julie Mirman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5118 Ridgelake Place to Brian Higgins and Stacey Gates, of Sarasota, for $860,000. Built in 2000, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,856 square feet of living area. It sold for $267,400 in 2000.

Robert and Kathleen Ventrice, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 8630 Great Meadow Drive to Lindsey and Sean Finnegan, of Sarasota, for $785,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,201 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,900 in 2010.

Villagewalk

Robert Tortorello, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8290 Fontana Lane to Hemant and Sheila Pendse, of Orono, Maine, for $800,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $366,400 in 2004.

Gregory Carlson, of Wakefield, Rhode Island, sold his home at 8875 Etera Drive to Robert and Olivia McKean, of Sarasota, for $571,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2019.

Stonebridge

Barbara Lee and William Olivier sold their home at 7531 Ridge Road to Theresa and Thomas Elwell, of Sarasota, for $785,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,439 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2014.

Mara Villa II

John and Jo Sandra Campbell, of Fripp Island, South Carolina, sold their Unit 33 condominium at 7322 Regina Royale Blvd. to Christopher and Joan Seery, of Florham Park, New Jersey, for $725,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,800 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2019.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

William and Jennifer Morgan, trustees, of Cincinnati, sold the home at 9627 Knightsbridge Circle to David Walsh, trustee, of Sarasota, for $716,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,829 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2019.

The Hamptons

Rosemarie Pauli, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 6228 Donnington Court to Vladimir and Crystal Romaniv, of Spencerport, New York, for $672,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,081 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2014.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

John and Barbara Porter, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8717 Trattoria Terrace to James and Mary Beth Kelly, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,697 square feet of living area. It sold for $382,100 in 2016.

Isles of Sarasota

JC Waller III and Carolyn Anne Waller, of Parker, Colorado, sold their home at 2114 Burgos Drive to Denise Nisey Carbone, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $351,500 in 2020.

Villas at Deer Creek

Daniel and Sharon Bellotti, of Liverpool, New York, sold their home at 4420 Deer Trail Blvd. to Teresa Szurant and Tadeusz, trustees, of Sarasota, for $554,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,836 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2013.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

David and Maryke Esterhuizen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8610 Palmer Park Circle to David and Khonesavanh Huffman, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,700 in May.

Villa D’Este

Jacqueline Schaefer, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7344 Villa D’Este Drive to Johnny Mack Thomas Jr. and Chris Daryl Freeman, of Bell Buckle, Tennessee, for $527,500. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,207 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2020.

Lakeside at the Isles on Palmer Ranch

Juliet Swinton, trustee, of Waterloo, Iowa, sold the Unit 206 condominium at 1275 Burgos Drive to Siegfried Weber, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,700 in 2009.

Palmer Square West

Susan Schaefer, trustee, of Seneca Falls, New York, sold the Unit 2 condominium at 3629 Square West Lane to Michael and Jennifer Bennett, of Rockford, Illinois, for $500,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,021 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2015.

OSPREY

Oak Creek

Brian McSweeny, trustee, of Houston, sold the home at 110 N. Creek Lane to Southern Customs Design Build LLC for $935,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,071 square feet of living area.

Willowbend

Gibson and Linda Ritenour, of Colchester, United Kingdom, sold their home at 529 Luminary Blvd. to David and Melissa Pinkham, of Osprey, for $862,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,415 square feet of living area.

Matthew David Weitzman and Kimberly Weitzman, of Lewes, Delaware, sold their home at 1319 Thornapple Drive to John Odorzynski and Jaya Brossard, of Osprey, for $835,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 3,067 square feet of living area. It sold for $574,900 in 2021.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Michael McIntyre, of Cincinnati, sold the Unit 602 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to Paul Panariello, of Boston, for $790,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,055 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2020.

Rivendell

Michael and Carolyn Georgopolis, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 540 Meadow Sweet Circle to Dmitriy Tartakovskiy and Oksana Tartakovskaya, of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, for $670,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,369 square feet of living area. It sold for $282,700 in 2000.

Bay Acres

James and Kantirat Ottenbacher, of Melrose, sold their home at 421 Bayview Ave. to Courtney Olsen, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, for $585,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,589 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2018.

NOKOMIS

Carney’s

Thomas and Shana Treffinger, of Mooresville, North Carolina, sold their home at 516 Orange Blossom Lane to Damon Wilson, of Nokomis, for $615,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,633 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2006.

Sorrento East

Mannem 336 Monet Dr LLC sold the home at 336 Monet Drive to SPN 2 Holdings LLC for $595,000. Built in 1971, it has six bedrooms, five baths and 2,645 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2019.

Sorrento Shores

Jennifer Dehart, of Sarasota, sold her home at 320 Montana Ave. to Griffin and Kayla Valentich, of Nokomis, for $502,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,550 square feet of living area. It sold for $117,000 in 1999.