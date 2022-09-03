A home in the Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Walter and Kimberly Brauer, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8456 Lindrick Lane to Joseph Bellino, trustee, of Bradenton, for $3.05 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,259 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.9 million in 2021.

Riverdale Revised

Bennett Frank Berarducci and Denise Lynn Berarducci, of Parrish, sold their home at 4751 Pinnacle Drive to Paul Lupica, of Bradenton, for $1,112,500. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,286 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2003.

Del Webb

Frederick and Anna Olguin, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6846 Gosport Cove to David Joseph Poliquin and Lisa Jean Poliquin, of Bradenton, for $1.05 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,480 square feet of living area. It sold for $507,000 in 2017.

Greenbrook

Jason and Sarah Loomis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13309 Brown Thrasher Pike to Paul Michael Zipper and Michelle Bianco Zipper, of Tampa, for $1.05 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,160 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2021.

Edward Shiller Rosenberg and Mary Baker, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 13859 Wood Duck Circle to Robin and Petra Pearsall, of Lakewood Ranch, for $720,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,578 square feet of living area. It sold for $502,500 in 2021.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Paul Walter Wright and Jean Annette Wright, of North Port, sold their home at 206 166th St. N.E. to Charlie Pepin Rivera and Maribel Pepin, of Bradenton, for $975,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,432 square feet of living area. It sold for $565,000 in 2020.

River Club South

Jamiren Spires and Jamyiah Cedeno, of Sarasota, sold their home at 10152 Cherry Hills Ave. Circle to Heather Dunn, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,717 square feet of living area.

Mandalay

Lee and Cynthia Latina, of Ocala, sold their home at 4628 62nd Terrace E. to Kirk Matthew Williams and Irina Mannheim, of Bradenton, for $690,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,341 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2018.

Sylvan Woods

Jeffrey Free and Bonita Schiavone, of Santa Rosa Beach, sold their home at 8318 Sylvan Woods Drive to Peter and Tracy Goldberg, of Hyannis, Massachusetts, for $685,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,556 square feet of living area.

Country Club

Nicholas James Hughes and Bethany Ariel Chaplin, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6627 Oakland Hills Drive to Ronald and Graciela Blair, of Daphne, Alabama, for $640,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,951 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2019.

Watercrest

Kevin Mullin, of Mason, Ohio, and Bobby Agee, of Monroe, Ohio, sold their Unit 403 condominium at 6406 Watercrest Way to Elizabeth Ann Gregal, of Bradenton, for $635,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It sold for $690,000 in 2005.

Esplanade

David and Debra Davis, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5022 Serata Drive to Abram and Anna Vasershtein, of Newton, Massachusetts, for $625,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It sold for $354,500 in 2014.

Elwood Park

Theresa Reasoner, as Personal Representative, Paul Reese, Kevin Reese and Pauletta Cook sold the home at 2810 42nd St. E. to Eude and Sylvia Rivera, of Riverview, for $585,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,836 square feet of living area. It sold for $108,000 in 1992.

William and Laura Martinez, of Pueblo West, Colorado, sold their home at 4616 30th Ave. E. to Alexander Hurd and Lindabeth Buyher, of Bradenton, for $540,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,777 square feet of living area. It sold for $306,000 in 2020.

Osprey Landing

Bryan William Johns and Mysti Johns, of Sulphur, Louisiana, sold their home at 11558 11th Ave. E. to Heather Krystine Kimball and Thedro Arnell Kimball, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,822 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 2017.

Tara

Claude Paddock and Barbara Paddock, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7019 Chickasaw Bayou Road to Bruce Feinman and Carla Edwards-Feinman, of Bradenton, for $569,900. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,075 square feet of living area. It sold for $419,000 in 2005.

Del Tierra

Troy and Kimberly Knutson sold their home at 15868 High Bell Place to Brandon and Halana Gaudet, of Bradenton, for $559,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,868 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2015.

Charles and Heather Richter, of Juneau, Alaska, sold their home at 164 Tierra Verde Way to Paul and Kristen Bratkowski, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,594 square feet of living area. It sold for $288,000 in 2019.

Edgewater

Lynne Stansell, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 8350 Sailing Loop to Mark and Ann Betten, of Lakewood Ranch, for $550,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,043 square feet of living area. It sold for $259,000 in 2001.

Eagle Trace

Jonathan and Christina Gordon, of Woodburn, Oregon, sold their home at 12331 Whisper Lake Drive to Opendoor Property Trust I for $539,300. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It sold for $276,500 in 2016.

Crossing Creek

Susan and William Booth, of Clearwater, sold their home at 4885 69th St. E. to Melanie Slater, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,916 square feet of living area. It sold for $269,700 in 2014.

Harmony

Jason and Lisa Redding, of W. Melbourne, sold their home at 11603 Meadowgate Place to Katherine Ferrara, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,757 square feet of living area. It sold for $329,900 in 2021.

Wingspan Way at Tara

Ronald Pierson and Laura Pierson, trustees, sold the home at 6122 Wingspan Way to Mark Carrier, of Bradenton, for $499,900. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,826 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2013.

Amberly

Rhonda Van Arsdale, of Bradenton Beach, sold her home at 6077 Amberly Drive to Donna Howell, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,627 square feet of living area. It sold for $336,900 in 2021.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Gerald Kunz, of Wichita, Kansas, sold his home at 7104 Chatum Light Run to Ethan Weaver and Brianna Rogers, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,834 square feet of living area. It sold for $199,900 in 2008.

Wendy Brooke, of Sarasota, sold her home at 345 Beacon Harbour Loop to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC for $404,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,755 square feet of living area. It sold for $242,000 in 2018.

Arbor Grande

Amanda Nunley, of Johns Creek, Georgia, sold her home at 2321 Avolet Court to Beth Myers, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $425,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,571 square feet of living area. It sold for $319,200 in 2021.

Dude Ranch Acres

Opendoor Property Trust I sold the home at 6018 48th Ave. Drive E. to CEB Global Solutions LLC for $400,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,256 square feet of living area. It sold for $329,600 in Julyl