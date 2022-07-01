Concession home tops East County sales in first half of 2022

(Editor's note: Adam Hughes is on vacation. The regular listing of home sales returns with the July 14 issue.)

Home values in East County spiked to all-time highs during the first six months of 2022. Here are the top 10 home sales with the Concession leading the way with the top three most expensive homes.

1. Concession

Tappan Real Estate Investors II LLC sold the home at 8499 Lindrick Lane to Milibay LLC for $7.98 million. Built in 2010, it has six bedrooms, eight-and-three-half baths, a pool and 15,077 square feet of living area.

2. Concession

Cynthia Hill, of Sarasota, sold her home at 20910 Parkstone Terrace to Jamie Worden, of Lakewood Ranch, for $4 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,082 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.05 million in 2017.

3. Concession

Ricky Bob Crittenden and Corinne Shirley Knibbs sold their home at 8415 Broadstone Court to Steve Saslow, trustee, of Bradenton, for $3.8 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,189 square feet of living area.

4. Riverdale

C. Michael and Kathy Verble, trustees, of Asheville, North Carolina, sold the home at 4219 Hawk Island Drive to William Caine Jr. and Tammy Caine, trustees, of Bradenton, for $3.8 million. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,842 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.25 million in 2021.

5. Pomello Park

Real Estate Dealers LLC sold the home at 7935 213th St. E. to Thomas Gentile and Gabrielle Odierno, trustees, of Bradenton, for $3,675,000. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,812 square feet of living area. It sold for $812,000 in 2019.

6. Lake Club

Robert and Beth Ryan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 16216 Clearlake Ave. to Rod and Ashley Stuckey, of Fayetteville, Georgia, for $3.1 million. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,879 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.6 million in 2020.

7. University Park

Sandra and William Ruppert, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 7420 Mayfair Court to Blair Weigel, trustee, of Bradenton, for $2,995,000. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,808 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.95 million in 2003.

8. Lake Club

David Weza and David Leier, of Osprey, sold their home at 8372 Catamaran Circle to Nathan and Paula Ayala, of Bradenton, for $2,965,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,160 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,949,000 in 2020.

9. Pomello Park

Chad and Shari Boschele, of Myakka City, sold their home at 23206 67th Ave. E. to Juan Agustin Garcia Argibay and Silvana Perego, of Bradenton, for $2.9 million. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,174 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2018.

10. Pomello Park

David and Frances Thompson, of Norman, Oklahoma, sold two properties at 7520 213th St. E. to Stephane and Delphine Nadal, of Surfside, for $2,825,000. The first property was built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,501 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one bath and 2,040 square feet of living area. They sold for $1.05 million in 2018.