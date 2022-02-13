A home in the Concession has made history in the Lakewood Ranch area.

The home, which is located at 8499 Lindrick Lane, sold for $7.98 million. It is the highest sale in Lakewood Ranch history.

Tappan Real Estate Investors II LLC sold the home at 8499 Lindrick Lane to Milibay LLC for $7.98 million. Built in 2010, it has six bedrooms, eight-and-three-half baths, a pool and 15,077 square feet of living area.

Country Club

Neil and Phyllis Friedland, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7954 Royal Birkdale Circle to Jonathan Irle and Grace Rizza, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.45 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,892 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $955,000 in 2014.

TCMAX LLC sold the home at 13934 Siena Loop to Alberta Anaclerio, of Bradenton, for $1,395,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,144 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $776,000 in 2021.

Mark Beliveau, of Sarasota, and Christine Beliveau, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7042 Twin Hills Terrace to Holly Sue Robbins and Michael Edward Robbins, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,175,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,371 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $608,800 in 2014.

Rudolph Frederick Boone and Megan Jennifer Boone, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7053 Kingsmill Court to Kathleen Neal, of Bradenton, for $959,500. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,744 square feet of living area.

Cheryl Picken, of Austin, Texas, sold her home at 7823 Heritage Classic Court to Barbara Reid and Sharon McCormick, of Ontario, Canada, for $610,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,761 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2011.

River Club South

J. Michael and Rebecca Rivera, of Punta Gorda, sold their home at 7627 Tralee Way to Ronald and Catherine Darilek, of Bradenton, for $1,299,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,636 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2020.

Warwick Gardens

Medigold Innovations Inc. sold the home at 8015 Warwick Gardens Lane to Richard Goewey, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.75 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,449 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $900,000 in 2019.

Hidden Oaks

Devon and Alma Rushnell, of Brooksville, sold their home at 720 132nd Street Circle N.E. to Jarrod Neal Frost and Tara Lynn Frost, of Bradenton, for $950,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,809 square feet of living area.

Mill Creek

Bryan and Molly Lawson, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14906 17th Ave. E. to Richard McQuillan and Cerina Patrice McQuillan, of Bradenton, for $912,500. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,990 square feet of living area.

Del Webb

Bruce and Lynne Robertson, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7011 Chester Trail to Penny Kay Menster, of Delafield, Wisconsin, for $900,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,488 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $599,900 in 2019.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Joseph and Bene Hunter, of Bradenton, sold their home at 22707 Night Heron Way to Neil and Jaimee Baker, of Bradenton, for $900,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,601 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2015.

Greyhawk Landing

Gregory and Rebecca Perra, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12503 Natureview Circle to Robert and Phyllis Hemler, of Bradenton, for $836,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,053 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2019.

Savanna

Timothy and Carla Longino, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 2918 Desert Plain Cove to John and Samantha Wurm, of Bradenton, for $835,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,377 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2018.

Michael and Kim Teegarden, of Fernandina Beach, sold their home at 14216 Florida Rosemary Drive to Thomas Boylan and Meredith Bratt-Boylan, of Lakewood Ranch, for $725,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,251 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2019.

Bridgewater

John Fleming and Enrique Lopez Jr., of Sarasota, sold their home at 5605 Cloverleaf Run to Timothy and Shalynn Cross, of Bradenton, for $830,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,426 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $509,500 in 2015.

Serenity Creek

Ted and Nancy Mao, of Norwalk, Connecticut, sold their home at 13112 Bliss Loop to Jo Ann Marchiori, trustee, of $789,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,967 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $496,800 in 2015.

Magnolia Hammock at University Place

Joshua and Laura Colkmire, of Northville, Michigan, sold their home at 7633 Heyward Circle to Herman Gleicher and Eliane Fernanda Gleicher, of Tampa, for $759,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,834 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2018.

Braden Woods

Mark and Dorothy McCourt, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6524 93rd St. E. to Brandon Kirk Bennett and Demia Cherie Bennett, of Bradenton, for $739,000. Built in 1985, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,624 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $233,000 in 2001.

Charleston Pointe at University Place

Ryan and Kori Stoller, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8223 Planters Knoll Terrace to Florence Conlan, of Bradenton, for $639,900. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,330 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $452,000 in 2019.

Polo Run

Wagiuh and Joanne Asaad, of Oceanside, California, sold their home at 18049 Polo Trail to Regina Waldrop, of Bradenton, for $625,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,500 in 2020.

Central Park

Scott Jarrett, of Lakewood Ranch, and Dominique Jarrett, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4723 Tilden Park Court to Rachel and Travis Robert, of Bradenton, for $610,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,468 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,400 in 2013.

Richard and Sandra Ann Aranibar, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11912 Forest Park Circle to Paul and Jennifer Mahoney, of Bradenton, for $456,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $284,000 in 2018.

Sonia Dillon, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4910 Newport News Circle to Scott and Jennifer Oliver, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,487 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $226,400 in 2012.

Solera

Michael and Patricia Corey, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, sold their home at 16911 Harvest Moon Way to Kurt Hildbrand and Lora Mindy Hildbrand, of Bradenton, for $599,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,316 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2021.

Tara

Cynthia Paxton, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7518 Birds Eye Terrace to Michael and Deanna Sanders, of Bradenton, for $595,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,424 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $294,000 in 2014.

John Parcels, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6903 Stone River Road to John Briggs Real Estate LLC for $449,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,511 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2001.

River Place

Gregory Watkins, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6925 73rd Court E. to Jonathan Edwards and Amy Lee Edwards, of Bradenton, for $587,000. Built in 2010, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $277,300 in 2010.

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 7123 67th Terrace E. to Victoria Blevins, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,142 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,500 in 2021.

Rosedale

Erin Hunt, trustee, Kathlyn Johnson, Tara Hunt, Christopher Hunt and John Hunt sold the home at 8717 53rd Place E. to Steven Comeau and Elaine Paradise-Comeau, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,027 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,500 in 2000.

Heritage Harbour

Donald and Sandra Spence, of Bradenton, sold their home at 161 Wandering Wetlands Circle to Paul and Rachel Delauro, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2019.

Tammie Pickard and David Roger Tollis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 319 Whispering Palms Lane to Sae Jong Park and Chu Ock Park, of Bradenton, for $519,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,861 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2015.

Grand Oaks at Panther Ridge

Eugene and Maureen Jablonski, of Lisbon, Connecticut, sold their home at 22410 75th Ave. E. to Daniel and Janet Sassin, of Bradenton, for $565,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,319 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $253,000 in 2012.

Summerfield

Dawn Gainer and Laura Paini, of Parrish, sold their home at 6504 Summer Blossom Lane to Luan and Ola Hajnaj, of Lakewood Ranch, for $545,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $271,000 in 2004.

Paul Wheeler, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 12138 Winding Woods Way to Kelly Swisher and Richard Defluri, of Lakewood Ranch, for $440,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,557 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,000 in 2021.

Donald Cowan sold the home at 12319 Hollybush Terrace to DE Property Holdings LLC for $429,500. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,916 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $176,100 in 2002.

Saddlehorn Estates

Michael DeRosa, of Parrish, sold his home at 2615 221st St. E. to Daniel Charles Cover and Jennifer Cover, of Bradenton, for $515,500. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,514 square feet of living area.

Wedgewood

Gordon Holbein and Elizabeth Osborn, of Venice, sold their home at 5141 Wedge Court E. to Opendoor Property Trust for $512,600. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,416 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2018.

Indigo

Milton and Phyllis Kimps, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, sold their home at 3206 Sky Blue Cove to Cecilia Knopfhart, of Gurnee, Illinois, for $511,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,200 in 2019.

Eagle Trace

Jose and Myriam Lopez, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12723 Lake Silver Ave. to Eugenio Calleja and Jose Viera, of Bradenton, for $506,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,900 in 2018.

Coach Homes at Tidewater Preserve

Stuart Shorr and Helen Catharina Hassink, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 511 condominium at 917 Tidewater Shores Loop to Jesse Stanton Braniff, of Rotonda West, for $500,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,769 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $281,000 in 2020.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire

Earle and Judith Pride, of Wayne, Maine, sold their home at 7417 Fairlinks Court to William Donald James, of Paducah, Kentucky, for $500,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,835 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,000 in 2020.

Terrace at Tidewater Preserve

Richard and Deborah Pruett sold their Unit 338 condominium at 920 Tidewater Shores Loop to Richard Marc Adami and Leslie Adami, of Killington, Vermont, for $500,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,302 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $284,500 in 2019.

Clubside at Country Club East

Gary Moore, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 16-A condominium at 7403 Divot Loop to Paul and Marsha Halpern, of Bradenton, for $486,700. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2019.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Susan Kelly-Taylor and Sandra Kaye Kelly-Taylor, of Byhalia, Mississippi, sold their home at 5767 Timber Lake Drive to David Frederick Martin and Peggy Ann Martin, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $256,500 in 2016.

Veranda at Lakewood National

James Russell Shank, of Loveland, Ohio, sold his Unit 2115 condominium at 5684 Palmer Circle to Gary Haire and Deborah Haire, trustees, of Carmel, Indiana, for $460,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,329 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,000 in 2021.

Del Tierra

Edwin Magdiel Castro Murillo and Ivelisse Colon Sanchez, of Bradenton, sold their home at 450 Grande Vista Blvd. to Chelsea Salmonsen, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,500 in 2019.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Angelica Freitas, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8010 Haven Harbour Way to Robert and Cheryl Stirling, of Butler, Pennsylvania, for $451,100. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,717 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2014.

Windance Estates

Nelson Rivera and Rosa Maria Rivera, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10908 Eighth Ave. E. to John Earle and Priscilla Smith, of Bradenton, for $451,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,803 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,000 in 2002.

Greenbrook

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 15035 Skip Jack Loop to Emad Wissa and Mariana Gameel Bishara Gor, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $381,000 in 2021.

Waterline Road

Michele Schulte, of Bradenton, sold her home at 16410 Waterline Road to Harmony Holdings Group Inc. for $435,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,881 square feet of living area.

Whitebridge Court

Jimmy and Sallalee Grooms, of University Park, sold their home at 7951 Whitebridge Glen to Kathleen Russo, trustee, of University Park, for $425,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2018.

Peridia

Philip and JoAnn Paul, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, sold their home at 4814 Raintree St. Circle E. to Richard Eugene Skinner and Kris Lynn Skinner, of Bradenton, for $419,500. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,884 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,000 in 2015.