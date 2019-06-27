Company stands up to childhood cancer

A lemonade stand on June 22 on Main Street wasn’t run by 5-year-olds trying to earn money. This adult-run enterprise served a larger purpose.

S-One Holdings teamed up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to host a lemonade stand to “fight childhood cancer one (lemonade) cup at a time.”

The company got involved with the nonprofit a year ago after employee Jason Dragash’s daughter Alison was found to have acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Visit alexslemonade.org to learn more