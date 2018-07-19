Colony through the years

Opening to closing

1954

Herb Field clears the land himself to build the Colony Beach Resort. Among its features, a nine-hole pitch and putt golf course. Six tennis courts eventually replace the golf feature in mid-1960s

1968

The Klauber family moves to Longboat Key from Buffalo, N.Y.

1970

Two days in September Sept. 10, 2001 President George W. Bush arrives at the Colony at 6:15 p.m. with his brother, Gov. Jeb Bush and other Republican dignitaries. He has a Tex-Mex dinner with his brother and 11 other guests and retires for the night at 10 p.m. Sept. 11, 2001 6 a.m. Longboat Fire Marshal Carroll Mooney overhears a conversation between a Colony staffer and a security guard about a van occupied by men of apparently Middle Eastern descent who arrived at the front gate saying they had scheduled a poolside interview with the president. The men in the van asked for a Secret Service agent by name. The request was relayed to Secret Service agents in the resort who responded no such media event was on the president's schedule. The men in the van were referred to the White House press office and turned away. The FBI has never verified the incident. 6:30 a.m. President Bush begins a four-mile run on along the Gulf of Mexico 8:23 a.m. Bush thanks Colony staff and heads to his limousine. 8:46 a.m. The first jet strikes the World Trade Center's north tower.

Field leases Colony to Dr. Murray "Murf" Klauber

1972

Klauber and a business partner buy the Colony for $3.5 million with a goal of turning the resort into America's first "tennis-centric resort."

1972

Klauber forms the first condominium hotel rental partnership in Florida.

1984

An agreement that would prove key to the dispute between the resort owners and the unit owners permits the resort owners to commit a portion of the hotel profits to pay for repairs to common elements, which the unit owners are required to maintain.

1985

The Colony is inducted into the "Nation's Restaurant News" Fine Dining Hall of Fame.

1988

Katie Klauber is named president and general manager of the resort.

1996

Tennis magazine names Colony the No. 1 tennis resort in the United States.

2004

Tennis names Colony the No. 1 tennis resort for an unprecedented eighth year in a row.

2004

In December, unit owners vote to reject a $10 million assessment for repairs and improvements to common elements.

2005

In December, unit owners vote to reject $10.6 million assessment for repairs.

2006

In December, unit owners reject a third assessment and elect three new board members. The new board audits the resort owner and stops paying operational expenses.

One last drink before the Colony closes.

2007

Klauber sues the Colony Association unit owner, claiming $14.1 million in unpaid repair costs.

Bud Collins: 1929-2016 He might not have been the most famous face to appear at The Colony, but Bud Collins was arguably the most colorful. Collins owned a unit for 30 years and hosted the Bud Collins Hackers Open tournament for nearly two decades at the resort. Legend has it that he and executives at NBC Sports hatched the idea for the network's Breakfast at Wimbledon broadcasts while staying at the Colony. Collins began his tennis reporting career in Boston while working at a local newspaper, and in 1963, he began working for the Boston Globe and WGBH, Boston’s Public Broadcasting Service channel. From 1968 to 1972, he covered the U.S. Open for CBS Sports, and from 1972 to 2007, he worked for NBC Sports. Throughout his 30 years at the Colony and in recent years, Collins remained close with the Klaubers. “He loved Longboat Key,” Murf Klauber said. “This was his home away from home.” Collins wasn't the only tennis celebrity to spend time there. Chris Evert, Bjorn Borg and plenty of others often stayed. Nick Bollettieri, the famed coach, started his academy there, as well.

2008

The Colony Association files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, forcing a federal judge to rule on dispute between the resort owners and the unit owners.

April 2009

Bank of America forecloses on Klauber and seven of his corporations.

July 2009

A judge rules unit owners are not bound to pay $14.1 million in repair costs, which was the subject of a 2007 lawsuit filed by Klauber. The ruling called the resort owners' calculations in the 1984 deal with unit owners "prohibitively speculative.''

September 2009

Hotel operations are suspended.

October 2009

Colony's hotel-operations sector files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, putting its debts on hold.

Dec. 2009

A federal judge grants approval for the reopening of 100 hotel rooms and a $175,000 loan to Murf Klauber.

January 2010

Colony's hotel-operations sector rolls out a reorganization plan that would renovate the resort at a cost of $120 million.

February 2010

Investors Randy Langley and David Siegal, as Colony Lender, buy $10 million in Colony debt from Bank of a America for Klauber-owned property and announce a plan to revitalize the resort.

April 2010

The Colony Association unit owners seek judicial approval to reclassify its bankruptcy proceedings from Chapter 11 reorganization to Chapter 7 liquidation, which would covert the property into a condominium association instead of a hotel resort.

Celebrities in sight The Smothers Brothers, Tommy and Dick, often visited. Al Gore prepped for a presidential debate at the Colony in 1996. Perennial presidential candidate and humorist Pat Pauslen, who made frequent appearances on the “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” also was a regular. Jimmy Carter has visited there, too. Hollywood couple Susan Anton and Dudley Moore spent time relaxing there. Dustin Hoffman, as well. Molly Ringwald, Denzel Washington, and singer James Taylor also signed in for stays. TV analyst and NFL coach John Madden was a frequent guest along with his CBS, then Fox, booth partner Pat Summerall, who was CBS’ lead tennis announcer. TV’s Jerry Springer was known to host the resort’s New Year’s Eve festivities.

July 2010

Colony Lender announces intentions to pursue mortgage foreclosure against Klauber.

August 2010

Unit owners are granted permission to convert to Chapter 7 bankruptcy and gain complete control of their 232 units.

Aug. 15 2010

Colony closes, ending the first condominium-hotel rental partnership in Florida.

Aug. 28, 2010

Callers to Town Hall complain the American flag on Colony property is at half-staff, in reference to its closing. The flag was ultimately reported stolen.

A new way forward

July 14, 2014

Colony Lender LLC, through an agreement with Unicorp National Development Inc., pays $15,200,001 for an 80% interest in the 2.3-acre recreational property — bringing its ownership to 95% — plus 100% ownership of the restaurant complex and Klauber’s former penthouse auction. Andy Adams owns the other 5%

September 2014

Unicorp sent demand letters to unit owners warning them they could face liabilities of more than $42.3 million stemming from a long-disputed lease of the recreational property and offering $20,000 per unit and a waiver of liability. Colony Lender then sued unit owners for $5.1 million for unpaid rent and real estate taxes going back to October 2008.



December 2015

Unicorp presents a development proposal to unit owners.

March 2, 2016

The association’s board votes unanimously to proceed with Unicorp.



Really yuuuuggge No, Donald Trump didn't really invest in the Colony project. No, he didn't plan to build a wall around the property, and make the neighboring condo communities pay for it. And no, he didn't launch a Make LBK Great Again initiative. But for a few days around April Fools Day 2016, a lot of attention swirled around the Republican candidate for president. It was only the jokesters at the Longboat Observer, pulling a prank in it's annual April Fools edition. And in 2017, we couldn't resist using the Colony as another April Fool backdrop, this time for a New Jersey developer (see a trend here?) to consider the first ever resort-style cemetery. The pay-off phrase: "Hey, Longboat, your'e not getting any younger.'' Like we always say the week after: Gotcha.

August 2016

Unicorp announces purchase of the resort's recreational property, valued at $22 million from Colony Lender LLC.

December 2016

Longboat Key commissioners approved by a 5-2 vote a request by Unicorp to place the referendum on the March 14 ballot. The discussion of the issue grew heated at times.

March 14, 2017

Referendum that would have allowed Unicorp National Developments Inc. to add 180 residential units to the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort’s existing 237 tourism units was rejected by voters 3,220 to 465.

July 2017

Unicorp files a new plan with the town, seeking 268 units (102 residential and 166 tourism) in five story, 65 foot buildings with a 10,000 square foot ballroom. Affiliation with St. Regis is first announced.

December 2017

Planning and Zoning Commission approves, over town staff recommendation, to approve zoning text change to enable project to proceed.

January 2018

Critics begin focusing on the square footage of the ballroom and public spaces of the project, citing traffic and parking concerns.

Unicorp scales back number of units to 78 condos and 166 hotel rooms. Public spaces are left unchanged.

The Monkey Bar was a popular site at the Colony.

March 2018

With a smaller ballroom now in the plan, Town Commissioners vote 6-1 to approve resort plan.

May 2018

Town issues emergency order to demolish Colony buildings, citing health and safety concerns.

June 2018

Legal challenges to the town's demolition order are denied. Unicorp, with a zero-dollar bid, wins contract to demolish all but one building on the property.

July 2018

Work is scheduled to begin on July 24 to demolish the buildings.