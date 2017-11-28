For more than 10 years, Coldwell Banker International sales agent Roger Pettingell has made Thanksgiving a little sweeter for his clients.

This year was no exception. On Nov. 22, Pettingell ordered more than 140 pies from Yoder’s Amish Village to give to his current and past clients. Pettingell and his sons, Jake and Max, and wife, Alisa, handed out the pies as clients stopped by the office. Leftovers pies were donated.