Coastal Orthopedics is planning to build a two-story, 88,000-square foot facility in Lakewood Ranch, with construction scheduled to begin in January.

The expansion, located on State Road 64 just east of I-75, will serve as the new Coastal Orthopedics headquarters and include clinical services, an ambulatory surgery center, physical therapy department, administrative offices and diagnostic imaging services such as X-ray and MRI. Coastal Orthopedics plans to move into the facility in spring 2022.

"It's going to be our largest clinic location," Coastal Orthopedics President Dr. Arthur Valadie said. "And obviously, it's going to be a large surgery center. We'd like to have our administrative offices under the same roof so that there's more seamless operations."

All of Coastal Orthopedics' existing facilities will remain operational until the new building is complete. Once the new building opens, the existing office at 5101 Fourth Circle East and surgery center at 1917 Worth Court, both of which are just off State Road 64, will relocate to become part of the new facility.

"We've made a huge commitment to East County by putting our largest location, to include all of our administrative offices, out there," Valadie said. "We think that's going to allow us to be able to provide care for that whole corridor, all the way from Parrish and Ellenton, all the way down to that huge amount of growth in Lakewood Ranch and south down to Sarasota County. And the fact that we're about a half-mile off the interstate really just makes all of our services accessible."