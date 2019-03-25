 Skip to main content
Cleanup crew

On March 24, 20 volunteers spent their morning cleaning up the trash littering the north end of Longboat Key beach.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor
Volunteers picked up 150 pounds of trash on March 24. Courtesy photos

Twenty volunteers spent their morning March 24 cleaning up the trash littering the north end of Longboat Key beach. For four hours, the group walked the beach picking up 129 aluminum cans, one balloon, 136 cigarette butts, 75 glass bottles, 143 plastic bottle caps, 80 plastic shopping bags, 14 plastic straws, a hammock and more. In total, the trash the group found weighed 150 pounds.

The cleanup was hosted by the Suncoast Surfrider Foundation and Suncoast Rise Above Plastics Coalition.

