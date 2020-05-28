City keeps Bobby Jones trails open

Bike riding, walking and running will be par for the course at Sarasota’s Bobby Jones Golf Club for the foreseeable future, the city says.

Golf of any sort is not permitted. Neither is fishing or drone flying. Social distancing guidelines are in effect.

City officials opened the cart paths on the 36-hole complex over the Memorial Day weekend to positive reviews from visitors. So, with golf operations shut down since March, the city decided to keep offering free public access from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Golf of any sort is not permitted. Neither is fishing or drone flying. Social distancing guidelines are in effect.

A city release says restrooms on the course are open, but drinking water is not.

Carry-out food from G’s Southern Kitchen is available from 11 a.m. to closing Tuesdays through Sundays through the clubhouse’s walk up window.

Scorecard lengths for the American and British 18-hole courses are 6,032 and 6,710. Not counting the distances between holes and around the clubhouse, a circuit of all 36 holes is about seven miles.