Cigar bar plans St. Armands location

St. Armands stakeholders who participated in a virtual meeting about a cigar bar proposed for the Circle had one main question for the applicant: Can you control the smell?

Representatives for Cigar Paradise, whose St. Petersburg location is pictured above, said the store would focus its business on retail cigar sales. Beer, wine and coffee would also be available. Image courtesy Cigar Paradise

On Monday, representatives for Cigar Paradise Corp. held a community workshop to discuss plans to open a shop in a 1,250-square-foot space at 354 St. Armands Circle. The proposed hours of operation for the business are Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to midnight.

Although the proposal includes a 12-seat bar and lounge with beer and wine sales, Cigar Paradise Chief Operating Officer Kody said the business would focus primarily on retail cigar sales. Application material filed with the city said Cigar Paradise projects 80% of its revenue will come from cigars and accessories. The store would also sell gourmet coffee.

Eric Seace is the owner of Dream Weaver Collection, a clothing store located nearby the proposed site of Cigar Paradise. Seace said the business likes to keep its doors open, because it’s more conducive for attracting customers. He expressed concern the activity from a neighboring cigar shop might be detrimental for customers or for merchandise.

“Who determines if the smell is considered a nuisance?” Seace said.

Rachel Burns, executive director of the St. Armands Circle Association, said other members of the merchant group had raised questions similar to the ones Seace posed.

Yaite Ruiz, a vice president with Cigar Paradise, said the business is accustomed to having neighbors who are sensitive to the potential negative effects of cigar smoke. Cigar Paradise has locations in Madeira Beach in Pinellas County and downtown St. Petersburg.

So far, the stores have coexisted peacefully.

“Mainly because we spend a lot of money doing the HVAC system,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said Cigar Paradise had no intent to apply for a sidewalk café permit and would keep the door to its business closed at all times.

Bruce Franklin, a land use professional representing the applicant, said Cigar Paradise had reached out to the nearby Kingston Arms condominium complex to keep residents apprised of the plans for the property.