Choral Artists of Sarasota announces its 2018-2019 season

Choral Artists of Sarasota has a great deal to celebrate this season.

From the organization’s annual Fourth of July concert to its 40th anniversary as a choral group, every concert this season is themed around a reason to rejoice — hence the name of the upcoming season, “Celebrate.”

“The 2018-2019 season celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Choral Artists of Sarasota with programs highlighting the dynamic and vibrant excellence of this exceptional ensemble,” Artistic Director Joseph Holt said in a release. “Each concert represents a unique theme, designed to underscore the breadth of the ensemble’s strengths.”

Holt went on to say he is particularly excited about several collaborations with other arts organizations this season, which includes Key Chorale, Sarasota Orchestra, Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota and Sarasota Concert Band.

Also new this year, Choral Artists will offer “Concert Preview Coffees,” which are preconcert talks that will give insight to the artistic director’s reasoning for the theme of the program, background on the music to be performed and a chance to meet singers and soloists. The date and location will be announced on the organization’s website at a later date.

The Choral Artists of Sarasota’s

2018-2019 Season

'Then Sings My Soul'

4 p.m. Oct. 14 at Church of the Redeemer

Enjoy favorite Christian hymns interspersed with Jewish and Islamic music to celebrate the three major religions that share the same deity.

'Rejoice!!'

4 p.m. Dec. 9, at First Church

Holt celebrates his 10th anniversary as artistic director in a celebratory holiday performance

'From the Heart'

4 p.m. Feb. 16 at First Church

Choral Artists celebrates its 40th anniversary with this performance of “A German Requiem” by Johannes Brahms and William Averitt’s “Over Jordan.”

'Peace and Joy'

April 5, 6, & 7, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Choral Artists of Sarasota and Key Chorale pair up for for three performances of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with the Sarasota Orchestra for Anu Tali’s final appearance as the orchestra’s music director. For tickets, click here.

'An Afternoon of Operetta'

4 p.m. May 12 at the Sarasota Opera House

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents this Mother’s Day celebration of favorite songs from beloved operettas by Jacques Offenbach, Franz von Suppé and Gilbert and Sullivan.

'Sounds of Independence'

4 p.m. July 4 at Sarasota Opera House

Honor the anniversary of American independence with the Sarasota premiere of Jerry Bilik’s “Independence” and several patriotic classics performed with the Sarasota Concert Band.

Season packages and individual tickets range from $20 to $75 and are available online. For more information about the Choral Artists of Sarasota or to purchase tickets, click here or call 387-4900.