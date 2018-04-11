Chipping Lane home sells for $2 million

A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Thomas Michel and Twink Michel, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 580 Chipping Lane to David and Monica Verinder, of Sarasota, for $2 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,126 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.6 million in 2005.

John Ringling Estates

Christopher Banner and Katherine Huelster, of Sarasota, sold their home at 208 N. Polk Drive to Robert and Tia Cavallaro, of Pipersville, Pa., for $1.75 million. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,085 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.65 million in 2013.

Country Club Shores

Daniel Hayes and Brigitta Gazdag, of Ponte Vedra Beach, sold their home at 525 Sloop Lane to Antonio and Rosa Cuomo, of Bronx, N.Y., for $842,500. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,237 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $730,000 in 2012.

Windward Bay

Brian and Eileen Gillen, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 20-V-32C condominium at 4972 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lance and Sharon McCoy, of Kennesaw, Ga., for $546,300. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $372,500 in 2016.

Helene and Marvin Peretz, trustees, sold the Unit PH6 condominium at 4700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Max and Monique Memni, of Ontario, Canada, for $410,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,152 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 1993.

The Presidential

Susan Fandos, trustee, sold the Unit 406 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to David and Shelby Hamilton, of Gorham, Maine, for $387,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2010.

Sands Point

Ros #13 LLC sold the Unit 201 condominium at 100 Sands Point Road to Jeffrey Daniel, of Allen Park, Mich., for $360,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2009.

Beach Harbor Club

Judith Aarnes, trustee, of Parrish, sold the Unit C-112 condominium at 3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kevin and Gina Throckmorton, of Ottumwa, Iowa, for $225,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,027 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $21,600 in 1970.