As Lakewood Ranch High School seniors drove down Mustang Alley May 21 to pick up their caps and gowns for graduation, they were surprised to see dozens of parents lining the street cheering for them with signs and decorations.

Parents came together through social media to coordinate the parade as a way to celebrate their graduates, who have had an unexpected end to their senior year as a result of COVID-19.

"It's neat to see support for our kids," said Paula Laurvick, mother of senior Nolan Laurvick. "I feel like they've been robbed of their senior lasts, so we're doing anything we can to make (senior year) more special."

Seniors had an opportunity to see teachers and staff members they haven't seen in person since March 13, which was the last day of school before the School District of Manatee County went on spring break. Teachers and staff members were handing out yard signs, sunglasses and caps and gowns.

"I'm glad we're able to do this to help bring closure to the year," said Amy Adams, a math teacher. "It's funny that they don't recognize us until we take off our masks."