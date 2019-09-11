Chamber announces Small Business Week nominees

Small businesses on and around Longboat Key have a big event on the horizon.

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce released its list of nominees for Small Business Week, but the winners are still awaiting the final spotlight. Small Business Week will be Oct. 15-17, culminating in a luncheon at the Holiday Inn Lido Beach to announce the winners in each category. The categories include Small Business Person of the Year for businesses with both 10 or fewer employees and 11 or more employees, Rookie Business Person of the Year and Good As Green.

Businesses made it to this week by getting nominated by someone in the community, or even by themselves. As Chamber President Gail Loefgren said, “No one knows your business better than you.”

For more information, call the Chamber at 387-9000.

Small Business Person(s) of the Year: 10 or fewer employees

Altiora Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, Dr. Orlando and Lori Cicilioni

Beyond Business Solutions, Robert Owen Carr

Building Connections, Allie Hueter

Business World Promo Supply, Tim Holliday

Cornerstone Signs and Graphics, Ed Nugent

Feel Good Yoga and Massage, Debby McClung

The Fish Hole, Jake Spooner

Lisa Garcia Portrait Boutique, Lisa Garcia

Longboat Ace Hardware, Reed Savidge

Longboat Key Builders, Eric Tingstrom

Must Do Visitors Guide, Dave and Nita Ettinger

Pam Santarlas Cleaning Services, Pam Santarlas

Pampered Movers of Sarasota, Roger, Pat and Casey Martin

Secur-All Insurance Agency, Sandra Smith

SMART Merchant Services, Dennis Hassell

Storm Roofing and Repair, Barry Moffatt

Tyler's of Longboat, Dan Alderson

Wicker Inn, Ralph and Sheri, Barry and Jamie Trine (owners)

Wagner Realty (management company)

Small Business Person(s) of the Year: 11 or more employees

Euphemia Haye, Ray and D'Arcy Arpke

Grant's Gardens, Glenn Souza and Danielle Beatt

Cunningham Property Management, Sharon Cunningham

Home-Tech, Milt Bontrager

Lazy Lobster Restaurant, Michael Garey and Bob Fracolossy

Veteran Air, Kevin Henault

The WrightWay, Josh Reynolds

Youthful Aging Home Health, Nicci Kobritz

Rookie Small Business Person(s) of the Year

DryPro, Adrian Tolentino

Gracious Getaways, Lael Hazan

Key Cleaners and Linen Services, John Biester

Human ElementHR, Audrey Modglin

Jack Dean Flooring, Jack Dean

Running Rover, Stacey Hills-Janik

2019 Good As Green Business of the Year