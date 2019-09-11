Chamber announces Small Business Week nominees

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to celebrate small businesses with awards luncheon in October.
Small businesses on and around Longboat Key have a big event on the horizon.
The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce released its list of nominees for Small Business Week, but the winners are still awaiting the final spotlight. Small Business Week will be Oct. 15-17, culminating in a luncheon at the Holiday Inn Lido Beach to announce the winners in each category. The categories include Small Business Person of the Year for businesses with both 10 or fewer employees and 11 or more employees, Rookie Business Person of the Year and Good As Green.
Businesses made it to this week by getting nominated by someone in the community, or even by themselves. As Chamber President Gail Loefgren said, “No one knows your business better than you.”
For more information, call the Chamber at 387-9000.
Small Business Person(s) of the Year: 10 or fewer employees
- Altiora Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, Dr. Orlando and Lori Cicilioni
- Beyond Business Solutions, Robert Owen Carr
- Building Connections, Allie Hueter
- Business World Promo Supply, Tim Holliday
- Cornerstone Signs and Graphics, Ed Nugent
- Feel Good Yoga and Massage, Debby McClung
- The Fish Hole, Jake Spooner
- Lisa Garcia Portrait Boutique, Lisa Garcia
- Longboat Ace Hardware, Reed Savidge
- Longboat Key Builders, Eric Tingstrom
- Must Do Visitors Guide, Dave and Nita Ettinger
- Pam Santarlas Cleaning Services, Pam Santarlas
- Pampered Movers of Sarasota, Roger, Pat and Casey Martin
- Secur-All Insurance Agency, Sandra Smith
- SMART Merchant Services, Dennis Hassell
- Storm Roofing and Repair, Barry Moffatt
- Tyler's of Longboat, Dan Alderson
- Wicker Inn, Ralph and Sheri, Barry and Jamie Trine (owners)
- Wagner Realty (management company)
Small Business Person(s) of the Year: 11 or more employees
- Euphemia Haye, Ray and D'Arcy Arpke
- Grant's Gardens, Glenn Souza and Danielle Beatt
- Cunningham Property Management, Sharon Cunningham
- Home-Tech, Milt Bontrager
- Lazy Lobster Restaurant, Michael Garey and Bob Fracolossy
- Veteran Air, Kevin Henault
- The WrightWay, Josh Reynolds
- Youthful Aging Home Health, Nicci Kobritz
Rookie Small Business Person(s) of the Year
- DryPro, Adrian Tolentino
- Gracious Getaways, Lael Hazan
- Key Cleaners and Linen Services, John Biester
- Human ElementHR, Audrey Modglin
- Jack Dean Flooring, Jack Dean
- Running Rover, Stacey Hills-Janik
2019 Good As Green Business of the Year
- Aqua Plumbing and Air, Chuck Jacobson and Skip Stanton
- Cannons Marina, David Miller
- Cool Today, Jaime DiDomenico
- Crowther Roofing, Lee Scott Crowther
- Edgewater Contractors, Jay Anderson
- Grant's Gardens, Glenn Souza and Danielle Beatt
- Hughes Exterminators, Brad Short
- Junk King, Tomas Jasek
- Visit Sarasota County, Virginia Haley