Census data provides growth tally in Lakewood Ranch

The 34211 Zip Code in the Lakewood Ranch area grew 338% in population.
Where Archie Smith’s family home once stood, a new phase of the Indigo subdivision is under construction in Lakewood Ranch. He and other neighbors along a remnant of Pope Road sold their lots more than a year ago.
“They’re building a cul-de-sac right there on the property where we lived,” Smith said. “They’re putting that infrastructure in right now. It
changed so much out there.”
Statistics provided by Manatee County show the same story. U.S. Census Bureau data shows the area around the Smith’s old homestead — the 34211 ZIP code — has increased in population by 10,153, or 338%, the most in the county in terms of ZIP codes, since 2010.
Countywide, the population has increased by 73,984, or 23%, from 323,035 to 397,019 people since 2010.
By comparison, the entire U.S. population increased 7.5%.
Here’s a snapshot of the rate of growth in the East County area from 2010 to 2019. The 10-year census will begin in March.
MANATEE COUNTY
2010 population: 323,035
2019 population: 397,019
Increase: 23%
34212
2010 population: 14,983
2019 population: 22,974
Increase: 53%
34211
2010 population: 3,001
2019 population: 13,154
Increase: 338%
34202
2010 population: 19,906
2019 population: 27,795
Increase: 40%
34251
2010 population: 5,971
2019 population: 7,125
Increase: 19%
34203
2010 population: 34,870
2019 population: 40,493
Increase: 16%
34208
2010 population: 33,551
2019 population: 40,174
Increase: 20%
34240
2010 population: 11,959
2019 population: 13,763
Increase: 15%