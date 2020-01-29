Census data provides growth tally in Lakewood Ranch

Where Archie Smith’s family home once stood, a new phase of the Indigo subdivision is under construction in Lakewood Ranch. He and other neighbors along a remnant of Pope Road sold their lots more than a year ago.

“They’re building a cul-de-sac right there on the property where we lived,” Smith said. “They’re putting that infrastructure in right now. It

MOST GROWTH? In Florida, the counties with the biggest increase in population over the past 10 years are: Sumter County 40% (from 94,289 to 132,023 people) St. Johns County 34% (190,871 to 255,148 people) Osceola County 32% (from 269,839 to 355,959 people)

changed so much out there.”

Statistics provided by Manatee County show the same story. U.S. Census Bureau data shows the area around the Smith’s old homestead — the 34211 ZIP code — has increased in population by 10,153, or 338%, the most in the county in terms of ZIP codes, since 2010.

Countywide, the population has increased by 73,984, or 23%, from 323,035 to 397,019 people since 2010.

DID YOU KNOW? Parrish’s population has grown by 8,230, or 49%, since 2010. Its population was 25,068 in 2019.

By comparison, the entire U.S. population increased 7.5%.

Here’s a snapshot of the rate of growth in the East County area from 2010 to 2019. The 10-year census will begin in March.

MANATEE COUNTY

2010 population: 323,035

2019 population: 397,019

Increase: 23%

Manatee County by zip code.

34212

2010 population: 14,983

2019 population: 22,974

Increase: 53%

34211

2010 population: 3,001

2019 population: 13,154

Increase: 338%

34202

2010 population: 19,906

2019 population: 27,795

Increase: 40%

34251

2010 population: 5,971

2019 population: 7,125

Increase: 19%

34203

2010 population: 34,870

2019 population: 40,493

Increase: 16%

34208

2010 population: 33,551

2019 population: 40,174

Increase: 20%

34240

2010 population: 11,959

2019 population: 13,763

Increase: 15%