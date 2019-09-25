Celtic culture full of passion in Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch’s John Hanlon can relate to a T-shirt he saw. It read, “There are the people who are Irish and those who wish they were.”

Hanlon happens to be one of the lucky ones.

“I’m first generation,” he said. “My parents (Michael and Teresa Hanlon) are from Ireland.”

He grew up visiting their home country, playing Irish football and Gaelic hurling, and being exposed to the country’s music and culture.

IF YOU GO KILTOBER When: 1:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 28 Where: Grove, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch Details: Contests, food specials, whiskey tastings, attendee contests and live music by West of Galway, Clover’s Revenge and Bucky Lastard. Guests are encouraged to wear a kilt or lederhosen. Admission: Free (food and drink available for purchase) Info: GroveLWR.com/events

“It’s easy to fit in,” he said of the Irish culture. “Celtic people are welcoming, in general. There’s always lively music, adult beverages and good stories and jokes.”

It’s that sense of fun and camaraderie Lakewood Ranch resident Frank Shea hopes to instill in others, starting at the Kiltober event Sept. 28 at Grove. It’s an Oktoberfest event with a Celtic flare that will offer Celtic food and drink as well as live music by West of Galway, Clovers of Revenge and Bucky Lastard.

The event, created by Shea and Grove, will also highlight Shea’s newly formed Lakewood Ranch Club, the Celtic Heritage Society, which aims to provide Lakewood Ranch residents with information about their Celtic heritage. Monthly meetings will be a forum at which members can learn about history, Celtic customs and Celtic dance and even have questions, such as why do the Scottish wear kilts or where the idea of leprechauns came from, answered. He wants to have demonstrations and speakers to keep meetings fun and exciting.

“Our goal is to keep some of these traditions alive,” Shea said.

Shea said an estimated 30% of Americans have some sort of Celtic heritage.

Tara Preserve resident Sharon Stewart does not know what percentage of her lineage is Irish, but she knows she’s part of a fourth generation of red-heads. She enjoys going to Celtic events because they’re both fun and remind her of her upbringing.

“You get to laugh out loud,” Stewart said. “All cultures certainly need to be identified in their tradition, but I think the Irish — there’s so much history. I think it’s the one that most commonly speaks to the majority of the people in this community because it’s something they grew up with. Everybody knows the Irish jokes, the Irish dancing.

“Irish culture is fun. We don’t have to worry,” she said. “It’s no drama.”

Lakewood Ranch’s Steve and Kelly Christie both enjoy their Celtic heritage. They were married in Ireland, and Steve Christie, who has more Scottish history than Celtic, said he likes wearing his kilt on special occasions. In fact, he opts for a black kilt in lieu of a tuxedo for more formal affairs, he said.

Shea said he grew up in Boston, where there is a strong Celtic presence, and missed Celtic-style get-togethers, drinking beer at pubs and other customs when he first moved to Lakewood Ranch 12 years ago. He didn’t feel “at home” at Celtic holidays and would travel back to his hometown for bigger celebrations, such as St. Patrick’s Day.

However, after he helped Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp. start the Irish Celtic Festival about 10 years ago, he began meeting other Celts and enjoying the camaraderie he experienced in Boston.

Shea said the Celtic bond is special. Historically, the Celts were pushed out of their homelands by other groups, but they fought to remember their heritage and keep their traditions alive. Their lively culture resonates with people, whether Celtic by blood or not.

“People love parties,” Shea said. “People love having fun and joining in.”