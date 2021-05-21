Carl Dilsaver

1931-2021

Carl was born in Mattoon, Illinois and graduated from the University of Illinois. He was a natural leader in his career and personal life. He rose to SVP at Skill and President of the Inverness Golf Club in Inverness, IL.

Most importantly, Carl was the leader of our family, giving us advice and when needed, a stern talking to. He was married to the love of his life, Lorraine, for 38 years. He was father to Timothy (deceased), David, Hillard, and Dona and has six beloved grandchildren, Timothy Jr., Jennifer, Madison, Taylor, Ryne, and Madeline.

A story Carl told us recently was about a Chicago Cubs baseball game he went to in 1955. It was a monumental game in which Toothpick “Sam” Jones pitched a no hitter. Carl laughed that he couldn’t tell a soul that he was there, except maybe a priest, because he was playing hooky from work that day - just one of many great stories we were fortunate enough to hear from our beloved Carl.

He was drafted out of college by the Cubs farm team. However, his very practical father told him to get a real job, which he did. He continued to be life-long Cubs fan teaching every generation how to correctly keep a score card.

Carl was scratch golfer and, while as a member of Inverness Golf Club, made a hole in one at the 9th hole. He was elated until he discovered that meant he had to buy the whole club a round of drinks.

Carl was a great lover of animals. He loved his Sophie and all of his many adopted dogs throughout the years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society of Sarasota County, Inc. https://www.hssc.org/

Carl went home to join his wife, Lorraine and his son, Timothy who preceded him in death and his brother Jewel who passed away in The Battle of the Bulge. We will miss him.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Carl at The Grand Bay Club on June 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE:

Saturday, June 5, 2PM

The Grand Bay Club

DONATIONS:

