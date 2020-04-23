Cardinal Mooney surprises seniors with signs

Seniors at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School got a surprise Thursday as staff members delivered signs honoring them at their homes.

The signs, which have each students' name printed on them, are planted in the students' front yards to let them know that CMHS staff members are proud of them.

Mary Day receives a balloon and sign from CMHS volunteer Kathy Croteau.

The class of 2020 comprises 133 students living in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.

“Although the Class of 2020 had many of its events postponed or canceled this spring, we wanted to acknowledge all of their hard work for the past four years and we believe that they will be stronger for having to deal with so much change,” CMHS principal Ben Hopper said in a statement. “We have been working behind the scenes trying to make sure that we can all celebrate their graduation at a later date.”

Cardinal Mooney made tentative plans for this year’s graduation ceremonies while adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. If the need arises, changes may occur.

Currently, end-of-the-year celebrations are scheduled for the following dates: