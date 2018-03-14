Car catches fire at Whole Foods parking garage

UPDATE: Authorities are clearing the scene and leaving the area as of 12:09 p.m., the Sarasota Police Department announced.

Previously: Sarasota emergency personnel extinguished a vehicle fire this morning at the downtown Whole Foods parking garage.

No injuries were reported, and nobody was in the car when the fire started, according to Sarasota County Emergency Services spokeswoman Ashley Lusby. The fire started in the engine compartment, but the cause is unknown.

Crews have blocked off the entry to the Whole Foods property, located at 1451 First St. Segments of First Street and Second Street remain closed as the crews work to clear the scene. The Sarasota Police Department advised the public to avoid the area.

The fire was originally reported at 10:08 a.m. Crews hope to have the area cleared soon, Lusby said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.