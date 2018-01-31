Capt. Wattage lights up learning

When Braden River Elementary School third-grader Ashlyn Collins went to school Jan. 31, she had no intentions of becoming a superwoman.

But with the help of Capt. Wattage, a character in a traveling show created by Florida Power & Light to educate children about conserving energy, she transformed into “Super Ashlyn” and helped convert an energy-stealing villain into an energy saver.

Ashlyn took the stage, holding a sign and leading a chant: “Open Your Eyes, Be Energy Wise.” With their help, Vivica Voltage, who’d been wasting energy across the city, became energy conscientious.

“I liked the characters. They were funny,” Ashlyn said after the show. “They taught us a lot.”

The performance is part of a partnership between FP&L and The National Theatre for Children. Professional actors from NTC are visiting 74 elementary schools, including Braden River and McNeal elementary schools, within FP&L’s coverage territory between Jan. 16 and March 9. The performance at McNeal occurred Jan. 29.

During performances, Capt. Wattage helps Inspector Iona Badge capture Vivica Voltage, who is suspected of wasting energy across the city. Through the live performance, children learn tips for conserving energy, such as shutting closet doors and turning off ceiling fans, as well as how power is created.