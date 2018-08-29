This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Aug. 30

THURSDAY

Summertime Local Time: Paul Szep

11 a.m. at BookStore1, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

As if the phrase “two-time Pulitzer Prize winner” in front of his name wasn’t impressive enough, Paul Szep was the chief editorial cartoonist at The Boston Globe from 1967 to 2001. He’s been called a pioneering political cartoonist, and now he’s speaking about his latest book, “Fooling Most of the People All of the Time: Selected cartoons and portraits by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist, Paul Szep.” Come learn about several of his cartoons that are no longer printed in newspapers because of the fear they’ll offend some readers.

Frankie Paul

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18 to $21

Call 925-3869.

Sometimes you just need to make fun of the more complicated things in life — particularly marriage and family. Frankie Paul will cover these topics and more in his lovable, animated standup show. Paul’s inoffensive, silly style rooted in taking everyday situations and making them hysterical is sure to make for a laughter-filled night. Runs through Sept. 2.

‘Volumes’: Greg Fox

7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

at The Ringling,

5401 Bay Shore Road

$15, students $5

Call 360-7399.

Art meets sound at The Ringling’s latest exhibit. “Volumes” by contemporary artist Ezra Masch is an immersive audio-visual installation that uses live sound from a drum set to turn on lights in sound-dependent patterns — creating a light show effect — in a three-dimensional grid. Multi-instrumentalist Greg Fox will pick up the drumsticks next, and as an interdisciplinary artist, he plans to offer a versatile and prolifically creative performance.

Origami Air Monthly Poetry Slam

7:30 p.m. at Origami Air, 1063 Patterson Drive

$5 to watch, $3 if you’re reading

Call 468-4049.

Prepare for some serious snapping, because the last Thursday of every month is now poetry slam night at Origami Air. Whether you’re a poet (and you didn’t even know it) or just a fan of the spoken or written word, check out these monthly themed evenings. The August theme is “Unforgettable Summer.”

Open House — Guest Party

7:45 p.m. at Empire Ballroom Studio, 1370 Boulevard of the Arts

Free

Call 922-1444.

Spin into the weekend by trying your hand (and feet) at ballroom dance. This Rosemary District studio is having a dance party — with wine, more importantly — and everyone is invited. Lace up your dancing shoes (but no sneakers, please) and get ready to turn, twist and dip in ways you never have before.

FRIDAY

‘40 by 8’

Noon at Allyn Gallup Contemporary Art, 1288 N. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 366-2454.

This summer art exhibit (ending this day) features more than 40 works by eight artists: Luisa Basnuevo, Jean Blackburn, Luis Delgado, Daphne Gamble, Leslie Lerner, Melissa Meyer, Helen Shulman and Joyce Ely Walker. From mixed media to calligraphic abstract paintings, this show has something for art lovers and collectors of all interests. Open noon to 5 p.m.

Don't Miss: Ringling College ArtWalk

Ringling College of Art and Design is jumping on the art walk trend with this inaugural event, which will feature food trucks and wine and cheese receptions in each of the seven campus galleries. This week, enjoy exhibits such as “Octavio Perez – Illustrations,” “Fine Arts Annual Alumni Exhibition” and “An untitled show about Trump, the alt-right, and the state of things.”

If You Go

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Ringling College of Art and Design, 2700 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: Free

Info: Call 359-7562.

SATURDAY

Beach Club’s 71st Anniversary Party

2 p.m. at The Beach Club Siesta Key, 5151 Ocean Blvd.

Free admission

Call 349-6311.

Iconic Siesta Key watering hole The Beach Club is turning 71, and you’re invited to raise a glass to more than seven decades of seaside fun. Guests can enjoy $1 Yuengling and Miller Lite drafts; play Mario Kart on an 180-inch screen; enter in raffles for a kayak, big-screen TV and more (every attendee gets one TV raffle ticket automatically) and dance to live music provided by Shane and Emily Music, NoFilter and DJ Kensi. A portion of proceeds will benefit Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary.

FST Improv: Comedy Lottery Saturdays

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$15

Call 366-9000.

Sick of sitting in a theater and watching action happen without any audience connection? What if you could be part of it? Before every Comedy Lottery show, 12 lucky audience members get to choose an improv game out of FST’s bucket of more than 50 games. The result is a short-form improv show made up of scenes, songs and sketches derived from those 12 chosen games. Runs through Sept. 22.

An Evening with Scam Artists

8 p.m. at Cock & Bull, 975 Cattlemen Road

Free admission

Call 363-1262.

Head to Cock & Bull for an evening of live music by this local acoustic duo that describes itself as “a little band with a big sound.” Guitarist Michael Saladino and vocalist Jenni Fantastic say their blend of soulful harmonies and cabaret are influenced by everyone from Florence & the Machine to Dr. Dre, a sound that makes for an evening of dance-inducing, family-friendly entertainment.

SUNDAY

Reggae Pon Di Lake

2 p.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle

$30, VIP $70

Email [email protected]

Celebrate Labor Day early by jamming to the music of some of the area’s most beloved reggae bands. The star-studded lineup is packed with talented performers, from Sarasota’s own Jah Movement to Southwest Florida natives SOWFLO (whose “Such is Life,” debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Reggae charts) to Mykal Rose of Grammy-award-winning band Black Uhuru. Food and drink will be for sale from several vendors, and families can enjoy a kids play area.

Nik's Pick: Black Diamond Burlesque’s Eighth Anniversary Soirée Parisienne

This fête is sure to be unlike any eighth birthday party you’ve ever attended. Black Diamond Burlesque’s “Soirée Parisienne” stars the highly acclaimed burlesque revue that took Sarasota by storm nearly a decade ago, along with several secret guest stars. Lay back, relax and let your mind wander through les rues de Paris while these seductive performers stroll down extended runways that will transform McCurdy’s into the City of Light. This evening of classic burlesque, vaudeville and music is for those aged 18 and up.

If You Go

When: 8:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: McCurdy’s Comedy Club, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Tickets: $40

Info: Call 925-3869

WEDNESDAY

‘Gilbert & Sullivan Unplugged’

7:30 p.m. at John C. Court

Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $34

Call 366-9000.

Dramatist W. S. Gilbert and composer Arthur Sullivan are renowned in theater history, but what few people realize is they were essentially the original pop songwriters. The concert will feature modern renditions and excerpts from classics such as “The Pirates of Penzance.” Runs through Sept. 23.