BEST BET

FRIDAY, Dec. 20

JINGLE 5K RUN

Begins with kids dashes at 6 p.m. and the 5K run at 7 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. The annual Jingle 5K Run benefits the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Auxiliary. Runners are outfitted with jingle bells and laces, which are supplied by the run. The post race party includes food and adult beverages. More than 1,900 runners participated last year. For more information, visit lakewoodranchmedicalcenter.org.

COMMUNITY

THURSDAY, Dec. 19 through MONDAY, Jan. 6

HOLIDAYS ON THE GREEN

Runs 4-10 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays at the Mall at University Town Center. Holidays on the Green offers live music, holiday light displays, ice skating and more to the public. Entry is free, however, there are charges for certain activities. A combo package is $20 per person for 90 minutes of ice skating and ice sledding, plus the carousel, carriage rides and holiday light tour on either the tram or by bicycle. A $5 ticket includes the carousel rides, carriage rides and the holiday light tram or bike tour. For information, go to mallatutc.com.

SATURDAY, Dec. 21

YOGA WITH TIGERS

Begins at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary, 7101 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota. Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary will partner with Erika Cain of Pineapple Yoga Studio for the yoga sessions alongside the big cats. Participants will be on the deck surrounded by the tigers' and lions' habitat enclosures. Classes are suitable for all experience levels. Admission is $40 and includes a single day pass to return to Big Cat Habitat during normal business hours from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For information, visit bigcathabitat.org.

SUNDAY, Dec. 22

MARKET AT LAKEWOOD RANCH

Runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. More than 60 vendors will be selling their goods at the Market at Lakewood Ranch. The market will be held each Sunday through April. Besides offering top quality produce, meat, poultry, seafood and breads, the market features cooking demonstrations, morning yoga, live music and special events. For more information, go to lakewoodranch.com.

POLO MATCH

Gates open at 10 a.m. and the match begins at 1 p.m. at the Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Lakewood Ranch. The public is invited to bring out their picket baskets or tailgate supplies to enjoy the polo, food and beverages, Clydesdale wagon rides and halftime entertainment. Tickets are $15 and children 12 and under are free. For information or tickets, go to sarasotapolo.com.

SATURDAY, Jan. 4

Runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mall at UTC, 140 University Town Center Dr., Sarasota. The Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, the Mall at UTC and Lakewood Ranch Community Activities present “New Year, New You – Health & Wellness Expo.” The event will include fitness classes hosted by local instructors, meditation sessions, fitness classes and cooking demos with Williams-Sonoma and chef Judi Gallagher. The Health & Wellness Expo will include more than 50 vendors from Sarasota and Manatee counties. To register for the expo and individual classes, visit bit.ly/LWRwellnessexpo2020. Interested exhibitors can visit lwrhealthexpo.org to learn more or to sign up.

SUNDAY, Jan. 5

TUESDAY, Jan. 7

ENVIRONMENTAL DISCUSSION

Begins at 2 p.m. at the Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. The Environmental Discussion Group will host guest speakers Michelle Atkinson, a University of Florida extension agent who will discuss the Manatee County Water Wise Landscape Contest that is held for residential and commercial properties. She also will talk about Master Gardeners' education gardens. The second speaker is Darcy Young, the director of Planning & Communications, Sarasota Bay Estuary Program. The program is free. an RSVP is requested at [email protected].

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 8

FOOD TRUCK RALLY

Runs from 4-8 p.m. at the Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Lakewood Ranch. A free social gathering will include live music, a food truck rally featuring more than 10 trucks, family friendly yard games, an outdoor bar and cornhole by MVP Sports and Social. For more information, go to lakewoodranch.com.

FRIDAY, Jan. 10

MUSIC ON MAIN

Runs from 6-9 p.m. at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. Note the usual Music on Main on the first Friday of the month has been moved back to Jan. 10 due to the New Year. The street will be lined with food vendors, beer trucks, and sponsor booths, as well as rides and activities for the kids presented by Grace Community Church. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Police Athletic League. The Reality band will proved funk and reggae music and a DJ will play music as well. For more information, go to lakewoodranch.com.