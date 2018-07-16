Burger King robbed in Bradenton

Three armed men robbed the Burger King at 8502 State Road 70 E., Bradenton at 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

A Manatee County Sheriff's report described the suspects as "three black males" who entered through the rear of the store. An employee had left the door open to take out the trash.

One of the suspects approached the manager of the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. The report said the suspects took an undetermined amount of cash and fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.