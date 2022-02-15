Budweiser Clydesdales show off in Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota

Riding 18 hours over two days from Houston, the famous Budweiser Clydesdales arrived at their temporary hotel at the Sarasota Polo Club at dusk on Monday evening.

Bedding is piled up outside stalls at the Sarasota Polo Club for the celebrity Clydesdale guests.

The 10 horses — a team of eight and two substitutes — were transported in two specialty tractor trailers while a third tractor trailer carried all their equipment along with their wagon. A crew of seven workers accompanied the team, which is based in St. Louis.

Col. John Saputo, who owns Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, brought the team to the area to participate in Saturday's Atlanta Braves Fan Fest at CoolToday Park in North Port to celebrate the Braves' world championship. The event runs 1-3 p.m.

Since the Clydesdales were going to be in town, they also were booked for an appearance at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday from 6-8 p.m. the team will be featured at University Town Center Mall. On Friday, the Clydesdales will appear from 6-8 p.m. at Thunder by the Bay at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.